"Getting ba**sy is gonna make him get hurt" - Marlon Vera reveals reason behind confidence against Henry Cejudo despite recent loss

Marlon Vera is heading into his bout with Henry Cejudo at UFC 292 full of confidence. 'Chito' appears to have indentified an area of Cejudo's game that he could exploit.

The bantamweight contender is coming off a loss to Cory Sandhagen at UFC San Antonio. Despite his previous performance, Vera was given a fight against 'Triple C', who is above him on the rankings.

Marlon Vera is currently ranked No.6 in the bantamweight division, whereas Henry Cejudo is ranked No.3. Like his opponent at UFC 292, 'Triple C' will also be looking to bounce back from a loss, as he was defeated by Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288.

'Chito' recently appeared on the Believe You Me podcast hosted by Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith. Vera pointed to a particular aspect of Cejudo's fighting style that he believes could be taken advantage of. He said:

"In that fight with Sterling, [Cejudo] seemed to have a great body lock and he seemed to be really ba**sy. And I feel like him getting really ba**sy is going to make him get hurt with a guy like me. 'Cause I'm really gonna throw some fire at him."

Watch the video below from 1:23:40:

Marlon Vera's matchup against Henry Cejudo is set to take place on the same card as Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley, which will headline UFC 292.

The promotion's matchmakers could be attempting to set up a potential clash between O'Malley and Vera, should both men win their fights. The pair have fought once before, with 'Chito' handing O'Malley his only defeat in MMA. However, O'Malley has labeled the Ecuadorian's win as a fluke, and there is major interest in a rematch between the pair.

Sean O'Malley shares prediction for Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Vera

Marlon Vera and Henry Cejudo are set to do battle in just under two months' time at UFC 292. The pay-per-view card features not one but two epic bantamweight matchups, the other being Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley.

O'Malley recently weighed in on Cejudo vs. Vera and believes that 'Triple C' is likely to walk away victorious. 'Sugar' noted that if 'Chito' puts on the same performance at UFC 292 that he did against Cory Sandhagen, he will almost certainly lose.

During episode #112 of The BrOMalley Show, Sean O'Malley stated:

"If 'Chito' comes out and fights like he fought against Cory – and is this a three-round fight? 'Chito' usually comes on tougher in the later rounds. Henry looked good against Aljo. He didn’t gas. It’s not like Henry’s gonna go out there and gas against 'Chito'... If I had to guess right now, early prediction, I think Henry gets the job done."

Watch the video below from 1:45:

