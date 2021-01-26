'Getting back to the grind' - Paul Felder hints at his next UFC fight

Paul Felder has implied that he may return to the octagon soon. The 36-year-old lightweight said that he feels motivated after witnessing the recent fights in the UFC.

Felder, who boasts an overall record of 17-6, is on a two-fight losing streak. He last fought Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Fight Night in November 2020.

'The Irish Dragon' recently posted a tweet in which he indicated that he is "getting back to the grind". Paul Felder also added a "german dragon" hashtag in the tweet, jokingly addressing Conor McGregor's claim of him being a German.

On my final flight home from fight island. Feeling very motivated by all the action these past few weeks. Getting back to the grind. We will see what’s next. #irishdragon #germandragon #ironlung #murricandragon — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) January 25, 2021

Felder made his UFC debut in 2014, before successfully establishing himself as one of the top contenders in the lightweight division a few years later. 'The Irish Dragon' has big wins over the likes of Charles Oliveira and Edson Barboza and has consistently maintained his position in the divisional rankings.

After losing to Dan Hooker in his last fight, Felder had stated that he might retire, but it seems as though The Irish Dragon is far from calling it a career.

Who is likely to fight Paul Felder next?

Currently ranked No. 8 in the division, Paul Felder has a mix of contenders ahead of him as potential opponents. One of the fights that the 36-year-old could be looking forward to is the rematch against Dan Hooker.

Felder shared the octagon with 'The Hangman' in February last year, and found himself on the wrong side of the split decision that many argued was controversial. Hooker recently suffered a devastating loss to Michael Chandler at UFC 257, stretching his losing streak to two fights, same as Paul Felder. Both men will be looking to get back into the win column and after a close first encounter between them, the Kiwi could certainly be on Felder's radar.

Former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson is also one of the prospects who may go on to challenge Paul Felder. 'El Cucuy' succumbed to a pair of defeats in 2020 against Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira. He stands in need of a big victory if he wants to break into the title picture once again, and a clash with Felder will give him an opportunity to make that happen.