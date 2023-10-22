“Getting his kinks out before they’re gone” - UFC featherweight accuses USADA agent of indecent demand, raises furore on social media

UFC featherweight Sodiq Yusuff called out a USADA representative for an indecent demand while collecting a drug-testing sample.

Over the past month, USADA has become a hot topic in the MMA community due to the UFC ending their partnership starting on January 1, 2024. The high-profile breakup led to a messy back-and-forth argument between the UFC brass and USADA CEO Travis Tygart.

Following the ground-breaking announcement, several fighters have come forward and revealed their questionable interactions with the drug-testing agency. The latest was Sodiq Yusuff, who had this to say on Twitter:

“Usada man told me he had to watch me sh*t today.......what are we doing?”

Yusuff’s Twitter post led to Johnny Munoz and fans commenting their disapproval of what happened:

“Getting his kinks out before they’re gone.”

“It’s happened to me too” - Johnny Munoz”

“I’ve read all their publicly available policies on USADA testing protocols and I can’t say I read anything about this one you sure it wasn’t just a pervert with a business card because sir I have questions.”

“That's crazy. We gotta draw the line somewhere.”

“They’re making sure the tricks they let go by before don’t now before the new years”

“You gotta be lying”

“I am all for a comprehensive drug testing policy but over the years USADA do see to take some liberties and seem to single out the UFC as their only high profile client. They shot themselves in the foot with that contract, bye bye.”

Sodiq Yusuff stepped into the Octagon for the first time in December 2018 following a win on Dana White’s Contender Series. Since then, he’s established a promotional record of 6-2, including a loss in his latest fight against Edson Barboza on October 14.

Sodiq Yusuff believes the “Yoza Kick” could become a new trend in the UFC

Sodiq Yusuff was on the verge of securing a first-round win against Edson Barboza before the Brazilian legend turned things around. While rewatching the fight, fans and analysts began noticing that Yusuff utilized the “Yoza Kick,” which was started by Japanese martial artist Yuki Yoza.

The kick attacks a fighter’s rear leg, which can be dangerous considering the possibility of landing an illegal groin strike. Yusuff discussed the Yoza Kick on Twitter by saying:

“It was a honor to introduce the yoza kick to the ufc fans. Something tells me this will be the next calf kick. I was early on that too”

Sodiq Yusuff dropped to the number twelve-ranked featherweight following his loss against Edson Barboza. Luckily, Yusuff is only 30 years old, so he has time to continue evolving into a potential title contender at 145 pounds.

