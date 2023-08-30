"Getting scarier by the day" - Derrick Lewis training with Nick Diaz sends fans into a frenzy

Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis stunned fans when he faced off with Marcos Rogerio de Lima at UFC 291 last month. ‘The Black Beast’ needed just 33 seconds to dispatch the Brazilian via knockout, once again securing the record for the most KO’s in UFC history with 14 in the process.

However, what was more surprising to many fans was Derrick Lewis’ physical appearance at the event’s weigh-in. ‘The Black Beast’ appeared to be in phenomenal shape and sported abs for the first time in his octagon career.

Now, it looks like Lewis is attempting to improve his cardio even further by training with a fighter whose stamina is legendary: welterweight veteran Nick Diaz.

Unsurprisingly, the photo of the duo running has sent MMA fans into frenzy on Twitter, with many of them being complimentary of Lewis’ choice of training partner.

User @timguy223 stated the following:

“Didn’t know I needed this collabo but I am here for it. CA x TX”

User @un_barbu_ahi, meanwhile felt similarly:

“If someone knows about endurance and cardio that’s Nick Diaz #DiazArmy”

@Preston48501863, meanwhile, cracked a joke about Diaz’s renowned use of marijuana:

“Run! Weed break! Run! Weed break!!! Lol”

A number of other fans were quick to point out that by improving his cardio, Lewis could become an even scarier fighter than he already is.

This was a thought backed up by @Pgsoleman, who stated the following:

“If Derrick Lewis gets his conditioning together, he’ll be able to couple a sustained offensive pace with those explosive offensive outbursts. A very dangerous fighter.”

This was backed up by @5FromTheSun, who stated:

“6-Pack Lewis is a scary fighter”

Users @ShooterMcKevin1 and @_Stormy_3 felt similarly.

“Derrick expanding that gas tank. Scary.”

“Derrick looks pretty slim. Prime incoming?”

User @F3z_7, meanwhile, suggested that a “new mystic fighter” had been unlocked:

“New mystic fighter unlocked 6 pack lewis with cardio”

Derrick Lewis' UFC future: Has ‘The Black Beast’ signed a new deal?

Derrick Lewis’ quick and impressive knockout of Marcos Rogerio de Lima at UFC 291 was actually the final one on his contract with the promotion. Unsurprisingly, there were plenty of rumours swirling around about the future of ‘The Black Beast’ following his win.

A number of people on Twitter suggested that he ought to jump ship to the PFL, in order to chase a rematch with former UFC heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou. Lewis famously defeated Ngannou in a notoriously slow fight in 2018.

However, cold water was poured on this idea just days later. It was revealed by Dana White in early August that Lewis had inked a new eight-fight deal with the UFC. His next fight is yet to be revealed, though.

