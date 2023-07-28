"New mythical fighter unlock?" - Derrick Lewis shocks fans by weighing in with '6-pack' ahead of UFC 291

Derrick Lewis has shocked fans with his appearance at the weigh-ins for UFC 291.

The knockout specialist is set to fight Marcos Rogerio de Lima on July 29 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. 'The Black Beast' last fought in February this year against Sergey Spivak and ended up losing via first-round submission.

Ahead of his upcoming fight, Lewis looked in the best shape of his life, with the difference on his torso particularly noticeable.

One fan wrote:

"6 pack Lewis ?¿ new mythical fighter unlock?"

Brayden Whited @BraydenWhited3 @MMAJunkie @Thebeast_ufc 6 pack Lewis ?¿ new mythical fighter unlock?

Another user said:

"he’s looking good man hope he gets it done"

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿Max @maxmason0 @MMAJunkie @Thebeast_ufc he’s looking good man hope he gets it done

One user complimented Lewis:

"That’s a s*xy man right there"

Check out some more reactions below:

𝘾𝙖𝙘𝙩𝙞 @KaktycSlatt @MMAJunkie @Thebeast_ufc Bro deadass got abs

beet culture @roofdeckroller @MMAJunkie @Thebeast_ufc He’s fucking back baby! BLACK BEAST IN THIS HO

Derrick Lewis had stated in a press conference that he would have a six-pack at the weigh-ins and he delivered on the promise. He also stated that even on the day he fights, he would have a six-pack. Fans are expecting great things from Lewis now that he is in such tremendous shape.

Derrick Lewis gives his thoughts on Jon Jones' return to the octagon

Jon Jones made his highly awaited octagon return this year against Ciryl Gane in what turned out to be a one-sided affair. The former light heavyweight champion submitted Gane in the very first round to become the heavyweight champion.

Derrick Lewis, who is in the same division, spoke about Jones' return to fighting and his win against 'Bon Gamin' during the UFC 291 media day presser:

"I didn't watch the fight but I seen the highlights, it was good, I'm happy for him. I'm glad he came back and did his thing. You know, nobody can say that he's not the GOAT, so I believe that he is one of the best fighters of all time."

Check out the clip below:

When asked whether he was happy that Jones beat Gane, Derrick Lewis responded that he was happy since he could not do it himself, which elicited laughter. 'The Black Beast' is a fan favorite in the UFC and fans are excited to see him get back in action this weekend.