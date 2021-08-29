"Giga Chikadze is a monster" - Gilbert Burns, Daniel Cormier, Alexander Volkanovski and the MMA community reacts to Giga Chikadze's dominant victory over Edson Barboza 

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze concluded with a thrilling main event where Giga Chikadze finished Edson Barboza via TKO in the third round. The Georgian, who came in to prove that he could stand toe-to-toe with an elite striker like Edson Barboza, did so by engaging in a striking clinic from the opening bell.

The MMA community on Twitter reacted to the thrilling finish to the main event.

Gilbert 'Durinho' Burns was quick to appreciate Chikadze's victory, writing:

"Wow, @giga_chikadze is a monster wow"

Wow @giga_chikadze is a monster wow 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) August 29, 2021

Daniel 'DC' Cormier gave Chikadze credit for his win, calling him "the real deal."

The striking level displayed by Chikadze in the main event was nothing short of spectacular. Former UFC bantamweight champion also commended the Georgian's skills inside the octagon.

Congrats @giga_chikadze great skills — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) August 29, 2021

Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling also congratulated Giga Chikadze via his official Twitter handle, saying:

"That fight was CHILLS! Strikers like that keep you on the edge of your seat waiting for the finishing shot! Giga is your winner tonight! HUGE for Georgia! #UFCVegas35"

That fight was CHILLS! Strikers like that keep you on the edge of your seat waiting for the finishing shot! Giga is your winner tonight! HUGE for Georgia!! 🇬🇪 #UFCVegas35 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 29, 2021

The reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski gave his fellow featherweight Giga Chikadze a few words of appreciation:

"Well done Giga, I thought he was slowing down in round two…guess not!! #UFCVegas35"

Well done Giga, I thought he was slowing down in round two…guess not!! 🤣 #UFCVegas35 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) August 29, 2021

Giga Chikadze finishes Edson Barboza via strikes in R3. Wow. Battered him. Barboza was trying to survive but he looked out on his feet to me. Good stoppage. And hell of a fight by Giga. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 29, 2021

Despite losing on the Contender Series, Giga Chikadze has the best record of anyone who has competed on the show and ended up in the UFC. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 29, 2021

Though Edson Barboza looked good in the fight, he was unable to land his shots and kicks on Chikadze. The second round showed more promise for the Brazilian, where he continued to push forward and looked more aggressive, trading jabs.

'Ninja' landed a big right hand on Barboza after a body kick, which seemed to wobble the 35-year old, backing him up towards the cage. After an unsuccessful anaconda choke attempt, the Georgian let Barboza up only to storm him with strikes again. At that point, referee Jason Herzog had seen enough and stopped the fight.

GIGA CHIKADZE IS A PROBLEM 🤯



He finishes Barboza in R3! #UFCVegas35 pic.twitter.com/qGQDiCuYIq — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) August 29, 2021

Giga Chikadze called out Max Holloway after the fight

In the post-fight interview, Giga Chikadze called out the self-proclaimed best boxer in the UFC and former featherweight champion, Max 'Blessed' Holloway.

Chikadze said:

"Honestly, I'm here to fight the best fights, the biggest names. If it's a title shot, I would love to cover the title shot and be a replacement fighter. If not, somebody Hawaiian who's leading the division...he knows me name, I saw the interviews, he said, 'Oh yeah I know this, I heard this Giga guy who kicks'..."

Giga Chikadze calls out Max Holloway 👀 #UFCVegas35 — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) August 29, 2021

Watch his full post-fight interview below:

Edited by Utathya Ghosh