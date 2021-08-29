"Giga Chikadze is a monster" - Gilbert Burns, Daniel Cormier, Alexander Volkanovski and the MMA community reacts to Giga Chikadze's dominant victory over Edson Barboza 

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze concluded with a thrilling main event where Giga Chikadze finished Edson Barboza via TKO in the third round. The Georgian, who came in to prove that he could stand toe-to-toe with an elite striker like Edson Barboza, did so by engaging in a striking clinic from the opening bell.
The MMA community on Twitter reacted to the thrilling finish to the main event.
Gilbert 'Durinho' Burns was quick to appreciate Chikadze's victory, writing:
"Wow, @giga_chikadze is a monster wow"
Daniel 'DC' Cormier gave Chikadze credit for his win, calling him "the real deal."
The striking level displayed by Chikadze in the main event was nothing short of spectacular. Former UFC bantamweight champion also commended the Georgian's skills inside the octagon.
Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling also congratulated Giga Chikadze via his official Twitter handle, saying:
"That fight was CHILLS! Strikers like that keep you on the edge of your seat waiting for the finishing shot! Giga is your winner tonight! HUGE for Georgia! #UFCVegas35"
The reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski gave his fellow featherweight Giga Chikadze a few words of appreciation:
"Well done Giga, I thought he was slowing down in round two…guess not!! #UFCVegas35"
Though Edson Barboza looked good in the fight, he was unable to land his shots and kicks on Chikadze. The second round showed more promise for the Brazilian, where he continued to push forward and looked more aggressive, trading jabs.
'Ninja' landed a big right hand on Barboza after a body kick, which seemed to wobble the 35-year old, backing him up towards the cage. After an unsuccessful anaconda choke attempt, the Georgian let Barboza up only to storm him with strikes again. At that point, referee Jason Herzog had seen enough and stopped the fight.
Giga Chikadze called out Max Holloway after the fight
In the post-fight interview, Giga Chikadze called out the self-proclaimed best boxer in the UFC and former featherweight champion, Max 'Blessed' Holloway.
Chikadze said:
"Honestly, I'm here to fight the best fights, the biggest names. If it's a title shot, I would love to cover the title shot and be a replacement fighter. If not, somebody Hawaiian who's leading the division...he knows me name, I saw the interviews, he said, 'Oh yeah I know this, I heard this Giga guy who kicks'..."
Watch his full post-fight interview below: