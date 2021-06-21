Giga Chikadze posts an ambitious route to the title with a fight every month.

Georgian UFC featherweight Giga Chikadze has a plan to win the featherweight belt by December. It might sound over-ambitious considering he is ranked number ten in the official UFC rankings for the division, but he seems rather eager to realize his dream.

In a tweet uploaded to his Twitter account, Chikadze listed five fights that he would need to win to get a title shot in December. While no fighter has ever fought five times in five months, Chikadze would probably get a title shot by winning three of those fights.

He started by proposing a fight against Yair Rodriguez in July. 'El Pantera' is currently without an opponent as Max Holloway pulled out of their July 17 fight due to an injury. Hence, it would make sense for Giga Chikadze to step in on short notice.

Chikadze sees his next fight being against Edson Barboza in August. The Brazilian is coming off a spectacular win against Shane Burgos at UFC 262. If all goes according to plan, the Georgian predicts beating Barboza and then fighting 'The Korean Zombie' in September, who beat Dan Ige in a dominant five-round performance at UFC Vegas 29.

A victory over 'Zombie' would give Giga Chikadze a fight against Calvin Kattar, who is coming off a loss against Max Holloway. Securing a win against Kattar would get Chikadze the biggest fight of his career against Max Holloway in November.

Per his own prediction, Giga Chikadze will beat Holloway and then get the featherweight title shot against either Brian Ortega or Alexander Volkanovski, who are currently battling it out as coaches on The Ultimate Fighter. As per his wishful plan, the Georgian will beat the champion and, just like that, become the UFC featherweight champion in six months.

While this plan is obviously too ambitious and will never actually see the light of day, you have to applaud the man's eagerness and willingness to step inside the octagon as frequently as possible.

After his last win over Cub Swanson, Chikadze even offered to step in on a week's notice for Donald Cerrone's bout at UFC Vegas 26 after Diego Sanchez was let go by the UFC.

Giga Chikadze and his incredible run in the UFC

The former kickboxer is known for his knockout power and incredible kicks. Giga Chikadze is currently on an eight-fight winning streak, with six of them coming in the UFC.

However, he has stepped it up in his last two fights by finishing both his opponents in the first round with kicks. He finished UFC legend Cub Swanson in 63 seconds in his last fight at UFC Vegas 25. When Giga Chikadze is not plotting plans to capture the featherweight belt, he's knocking people out left, right, and center.

This man is an exciting prospect in the featherweight division and one to keep an eye on in the near future.

One day it will be mine pic.twitter.com/DmDfoiqJJy — GIGA CHIKADZE (@giga_chikadze) June 13, 2021

