Gilbert Burns 100% real on Islam Makhachev vacating lightweight title for welterweight move, previews Jack Della Maddalena

While Gilbert Burns has his own fight to worry about, he recently shared his thoughts on Islam Makhachev's upcoming move to welterweight. The Dagestani star, who previously reigned as the UFC lightweight champion, will now challenge newly-crowned welterweight king Jack Della Maddalena for the title.
It's a matchup that Burns is eager to watch, especially given how much work Makhachev put in at lightweight. He confused him, though, were some of the circumstances behind Makhachev's move, namely that he will vacate the lightweight belt, which will be fought over at UFC 319.
"That's gonna be a great fight. Islam is working very hard, he's been staying vocal that he wants to go up to 170. I think he's big, I think he's a big boy. He killed himself to make 55 and I think that's the right division for Islam. He just tweeted something after the fight, that he would not vacate the title, and then he vacated the title. I don't know, probably that was in the negotiations."
As far as the matchup itself, Burns said the following:
"I like him moving up and proving himself. He's #1 pound-for-pound right now. It's a good fight, Jack and Islam. Closer than people think. Especially with Jack Della Maddalena doing a lot of training with [Alexander] Volk[anovski], with Craig Jones, those guys that kinda cracked Islam in that first Volk fight. I think they're gonna have a lot of info, a lot of studies, a lot of answers. It's closer than people think, this fight."
Check out Gilbert Burns' thoughts on Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev:
Makhachev has already started generating hype for the bout, with him and Della Maddalena trash-talking following the Australian's title-winning triumph at UFC 315.
Gilbert Burns is a former UFC welterweight title challenger himself
Gilbert Burns is on a rough patch, having lost his last three fights. He will look to turn his luck around against the unbeaten Michael Morales at UFC Vegas 106. There was a time, though, when Burns was on a much better run, which saw him compete for the welterweight title itself.
At UFC 256, 'Durinho' put his six-fight win streak on the line against then 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman. The two men had a competitive bout, each one having a moment, before Usman found his groove and TKO'd Burns in round three.