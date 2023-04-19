Gilbert Burns claims Jorge Masvidal could step out of retirement for "big money fights," names two potential opponents for 'Gamebred'

Gilbert Burns believes that Jorge Masvidal isn't done with professional MMA competition yet. Masvidal's most recent fight witnessed him lose to Burns via unanimous decision earlier this month. Following the defeat, which extended his losing streak to four, 'Gamebred' announced his retirement from MMA.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, Burns recently suggested that although Masvidal claims to have retired, he could return to the octagon for big money matchups. The BMF titleholder, for his part, emphasized that one of the primary reasons he retired is that he feels he can't compete at the elite level anymore.

Addressing the same, Gilbert Burns suggested that although Jorge Masvidal is probably unlikely to pursue a UFC title again, his skillset and fight IQ are still elite.

In recent years, Masvidal has established himself as a top-tier box office draw alongside the likes of Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz. On that note, Burns predicted that 'Gamebred' could return for possible big money fights against McGregor and Diaz. 'Durinho' told MMA Junkie:

"Right now he’s retired, and as a title contender he’s retired, but for big money fights against [Conor] McGregor or Nate Diaz or another big name, I think he returns."

Burns noted that Conor McGregor, who's expected to fight Michael Chandler later this year, could face Masvidal in a lucrative matchup down the line. The Brazilian added:

"McGregor is not really chasing the title, and I don’t see him hungry. I do think a great, a big fight, and Jorge comes back. He won’t return to make a run for the title, but if there’s a mega fight, I think he returns."

Could Jorge Masvidal end his retirement for possible fights against Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz?

Back in November 2019, Jorge Masvidal faced Nate Diaz in the headlining matchup at UFC 244. Their welterweight bout had the UFC's ceremonial BMF title at stake. 'Gamebred' put on an impressive performance and stopped Diaz via third-round TKO to capture the BMF belt.

Both Masvidal and Diaz have expressed interest in a rematch against each other in the ensuing years. Regardless, Diaz is now scheduled to box YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul next and isn't under contract with the UFC.

Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor have been at loggerheads for years. 'Gamebred' has often gone as far as claiming that 'The Notorious' is afraid to fight him. McGregor has been on an injury hiatus since July 2021 but has vowed to make a triumphant return against Michael Chandler, potentially at welterweight, this year.

Moreover, McGregor has previously expressed interest in facing Masvidal and consistently claims to be unafraid of fighting anyone. Considering the aforementioned variables at play, it's safe to say that a possible Masvidal-Diaz fight seems unlikely to materialize anytime soon.

Nevertheless, a Masvidal-McGregor matchup could possibly come to fruition, provided 'Gamebred' comes out of retirement.

