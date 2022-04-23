Gilbert Burns the first of many to congratulate Michael Chandler on the birth of second adopted child, Ace

UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns has sent good wishes to his Sanford MMA teammate Michael Chandler on the birth of the UFC lightweight’s second adopted child. Burns was among the first of many who congratulated Chandler on the birth and adoption of his child who’s been named Ace.

Taking to Instagram, Chandler announced that he and his wife Brie Willett have adopted a second child. Burns responded by posting heart emojis in the comments section of Chandler’s Instagram post regarding Ace.

The Chandlers adopted their first child, a son named Hap Whitaker, back in 2018. On that note, 'Iron' expressed his happiness over the newest addition to his family, revealing that they’ve now adopted another son, Ace, who was born on April 19th. Chandler put forth a few photos and videos of Ace in the Instagram post.

Additionally, ‘Iron’ also attached a statement to the post that read as follows:

“So blessed to add another son to the Chandler family. Ace Chandler was born April 19th. The blessings of adoption have enriched our lives more than we ever thought possible. @briechandler has had adoption on her heart for over 2 decades and after our son Hap, we knew we’d do it again. So many people have said we have given such a gift to these young men, but to us, it’s always felt like the exact opposite... we feel like we have won the lottery every single day.”

Check out the Instagram post below:

Gilbert Burns suggests he’s likely to compete in a big fight next

Gilbert Burns is coming off a unanimous decision loss in his thrilling slugfest against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273 on April 9th. Burns recently spoke to Ag. Fight and revealed that Dana White has promised him another high-profile matchup next:

"Yesterday I had a meeting with Dana White. The guy was very excited about the fight. He said my next fight will be a big fight... It is not signed but I think after that performance I can ask for a new contract."

Watch the full interview below:

Furthermore, Burns alluded to the fact that he’d signed a six-fight deal with the UFC prior to his fight against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. 'Durinho' has since lost to Usman, beaten Stephen Thompson, and then lost to Chimaev.

The multi-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion has three fights left on his current contract. Nevertheless, given his recent performances, Gilbert Burns insinuated that he’s currently hoping for a new, more lucrative UFC contract.

Meanwhile, Michael Chandler is on a two-fight losing streak. Regardless, ‘Iron’ has vowed to work his way back to another UFC lightweight title shot. Presently, Chandler’s scheduled to fight Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 on May 7th.

Edited by David Andrew