"He's a clown" - Gilbert Burns explains why he's rooting against fellow Brazilian Paulo Costa in Luke Rockhold fight at UFC 278

Gilbert Burns recently shared his thoughts regarding fellow Braziliain fighter Paulo Costa. ‘Borrachinha’ is preparing to take on former champion Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 this weekend in what is expected to be an intense fight.

‘Durinho’ recently appeared on the Brazilian podcast Connect Cast. When asked who he'll be rooting for in the Costa vs. Rockhold fight, Burns went against his compatriot.

“I’m rooting for Rockhold… ’Borrachinha’... I have nothing against him, but I think he’s a clown. On his Twitter, he only posts nonsense and bulls**t. He lost the fight to Adesanya…it happens, you lost. Then he went to fight Marvin Vettori and showed up super heavy.”

The welterweight fighter is clearly not a fan of Costa’s antics on social media and was appalled at his weight issues last October. He went on to explain why he's rooting for the American instead:

“Rockhold is…he’s like a playboy, who likes the night and the ladies, likes to have a good time…but is a cool guy.”

Burns spoke about how, despite coming off as “cocky,” the former Strikeforce champion is quite “cool” once you get to know him. According to ‘Durinho’, people tend to judge the Californian based on his looks and physique without realizing there’s more substance to him.

Catch the translated version of the interview by Brazilian MMA fighters:

Gilbert Burns lays out his “bad intentions” towards Jorge Masvidal in potential fight

Gilbert Burns is hungry to get back into the octagon after his spectacular war with Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273.

Despite losing the fight, ‘Durinho’ showed just how tough he is by giving ‘Borz’ a run for his money. At present, it seems the 35 year old wants to face off against Jorge Masvidal.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, the Brazilian fighter explained his intentions to fight ‘Gamebred’, saying:

"I respect you so much. I think you're one of the BMFs. You're a legend. You have over 50 fights, but brother, I have a lot of bad intentions. I respect you but I still want to beat the s**t out of you."

With his comments, ‘Durinho’ has made it clear that he would like nothing more than to go to war with Masvidal despite the immense respect he has for him.

It is interesting to note that both Gilbert Burns and Masvidal, despite being highly regarded, are coming off losses. With that, a matchup between the two would no doubt be mutually beneficial.

Catch Burns' interview with TMZ below:

