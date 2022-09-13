Gilbert Burns expresses interest in Khamzat Chimaev rematch as co-main event of UFC 283 in Brazil

Gilbert Burns is seemingly happy to take on Khamzat Chimaev in a rematch on the UFC's return to Brazil next year. The world's premier MMA promotion recently announced that they will return to Brazil for the first time in nearly three years for UFC 283 on January 21 next year.

With the rest of the welterweight top-five seemingly tied up, Burns had previously expressed interest in a clash against perennial contender Colby Covington. A Twitter post recently suggested a matchup between 'Durinho' and Chimaev if 'Chaos' fails to come on board.

Expressing interest in the matchup, Burns reacted to the post with fire emojis.

Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev met for the first time at UFC 273 in April this year. As advertised, 'Durinho' tested the surging Chechen-born Swede like never before in a 'Fight of the Night' contest. 'Borz' lived up to his hype, edging out a closely contested decision win in the epic war.

With Leon Edwards most likely set to fight Kamaru Usman in a title rematch next year, Burns' options are limited to Jorge Masvidal, Covington and Chimaev. A fight against Masvidal was seemingly in the works, but there has been no official announcement about the same.

Khamzat Chimaev, meanwhile, is coming off a dominant first-round submission win over Kevin Holland, a matchup that materialized in the eleventh hour after he missed weight for a bout originally scheduled against Nate Diaz.

Gilbert Burns wants to face Khamzat Chimaev in a five-rounder

Khamzat Chimaev had never seen a third round in his entire career before his UFC 273 clash against Gilbert Burns. 'Borz' had absorbed a single significant strike in his four UFC fights prior to the matchup against the Brazilian.

'Durinho' outlanded Chimaev 119 to 108 in terms of significant strikes, making the Chechen-born Swede look human after all. Many believe the outcome of the clash between Chimaev and Burns may have been different had it been a five-round affair.

'Durinho' claims to have asked for a five-round matchup but anticipated that it wouldn't come to fruition as the card had two title fights. The Brazilian apparently asked for a rematch against 'Borz', but this time doubled down on his request for it to be five rounds. Burns said in an earlier interview with MMA Fighting:

“I requested it and I requested it a couple of times, Ali [Abdelaziz], too. I don’t know if because of the two title fights maybe, I don’t know. I didn’t get an answer. The way I see it, we’ve got to do it again. It’s got to be five rounds next. A lot of respect to Khamzat."

Watch Gilbert Burns' interview with MMA Fighting below:

