"Finally someone called me out!" - Gilbert Burns ready to "dance" with Geoff Neal if Jorge Masvidal doesn't show up

Gilbert Burns has expressed interest in a bout against Geoff Neal if he can't secure a booking against Jorge Masvidal. Neal recently issued a callout to 'Durinho' after his victory over Vicente Luque in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 59.

Burns, who is often avoided by fighters, appreciated 'Handz of Steel' for calling him out. The Brazilian said he could fight Neal if a matchup against Masvidal doesn't play out. 'Durinho' wrote on Twitter:

"Finally someone called me out! About time! Congrats @handzofsteelmma Let’s see if Jorge will show up! Otherwise we might dance #UFCVegas59"

Neal came out of the gate looking impressive and clearly outstruck Luque on the feet in round one. While 'The Silent Assassin' appeared to be gaining some momentum in the second frame, Neal came back strong in round three to score a TKO win. 'Handz of Steel' also became the first fighter ever to knock out Luque.

Neal proceeded to call out Burns, who is Luque's training partner at Kill Cliff FC, formerly known as Sanford MMA. The Texas native said in his post-fight octagon interview:

“I’ve been looking at Gilbert Burns. I want him next.”

Watch Neal's post-fight interview below:

Geoff Neal believes Jorge Masvidal isn't likely to fight Gilbert Burns

Gilbert Burns has been rallying to secure a high-caliber bout against Jorge Masvidal. 'Durinho' has even offered a 'no takedown' clause to lure 'Gamebred' into the matchup. While Masvidal expressed interest in the booking, he denied Burns' offer of a purely stand-up war.

Burns now has another potential opponent after being called out by Geoff Neal on Saturday night. However, 'Durinho' has made it clear that the Masvidal matchup currently tops his priority list.

Neal weighed in on Burns' comments during the UFC Vegas 59 post-fight show. 'Handz of Steel' hopes to fight Burns next as he believes Masvidal is probably not looking for a bout against the Brazilian:

"I think Gilbert makes perfect sense. And I think he tweeted something, he actually like agreed to it. But that's contingent on if Jorge accepts the fight or not. But if Jorge isn't trying to fight, which he is probably not, then me and Gilbert's gonna fight."



