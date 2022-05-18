The "Conor McGregor effect" and having bootlickers around can lead to Khamzat Chimaev's downfall, says Gilbert Burns

Gilbert Burns has warned Khamzat Chimaev not to lose focus during his fighting career. The Brazilian feels Chimaev's recent meteoric rise could come at a price and he should instead be focusing on training.

The welterweight contender referred to it as the "Conor McGregor effect." Burns believes the newfound fame and money is distracting 'Borz' from what is most important and what got him to this point.

Gilbert Burns knows Khamzat Chimaev's ability all too well. The two welterweights produced a Fight of the Year contender at UFC 273, which saw Chimaev win by unanimous decision. The bout was so good that even Burns was awarded the winner's bonus despite losing.

Speaking to Luis Coutinho on the Canal Encarada YouTube channel, Burns shared why he believes Chimaev needs to be careful with his newfound success:

"If [Chimaev] continues on a good path, it's because there are many variables. Imagine the best guy in this scenario, with the guy doing the right job, training and focused. That guy will get better. But there's also the Conor McGregor effect happening to him, when the guy suddenly blows up with lots of followers, sponsorship and money. That will have an effect too and the guy will kind of go the other way. Just like I've seen it already kind of happening."

'Durinho' even gave an example. The Brazilian shared a story about an encounter he had with 'Borz' prior to their fight when there were no cameras around:

"I met him twice before the fight. Once in recording and then once after the weigh-in. There was no camera. The guy was talking bullsh*t there... Then he said to me 'Now we've done the weigh-in. Now the fight will happen... There's nowhere to run for you now.' And I just said I'll run right through you. But he said that thinking people would laugh. I think he already has so many idiots around him, so many bootlickers that he says some things that aren't funny and the guys laugh."

Watch Gilbert Burns' interview with Canal Encarada YouTube channel [Subtitles provided by Brazilian MMA Legends]:

Gilbert Burns and Nate Diaz exchanged heated words on social media

Nate Diaz's tirade continues and this time 'Durinho' finds himself in the firing line. The Stockon native took to Twitter to share a video of Burns being knocked out by Dan Hooker. The fight took place at lightweight.

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209

And your last fight sucked

2 pumped up amatures Shut up bitch go to sleep 💤 And your last fight sucked 2 pumped up amatures

Burns didn't let this slide and instead opted for a simpler response. He asked Diaz to "pull up," which means to fight.

Nate Diaz has one fight remaining on his UFC contract and the fighter seems determined to get that bout made. 'Durinho' himself will be looking to get back into the win column after his defeat to Chimaev.

Taking a fight against an unranked opponent like Diaz may not seem like the smartest move. However, Gilbert Burns has already proved he is willing to take risks inside the octagon. He took the fight against the much lower-ranked Chimaev. Despite his loss, the Brazilian's stock inside the company and amongst fans rose.

