Gilbert Burns shares one-word reaction to Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira BMF idea

As the MMA community plays matchmaker for Max Holloway following his UFC 318 triumph over Dustin Poirier, Gilbert Burns seems to be interested in a compelling rematch for 'Blessed'.While there were initial doubts whether lightweight would be a viable option for the former featherweight champion, his UFC 300 KO of Justin Gaethje silenced many, and if any questions remained, his successful campaign in Louisiana erased everything.At the Smoothie King Center, Holloway looked better than ever, showcasing fluid footwork, precise counters, and most importantly, thunderous power rarely seen during his featherweight run.Now the fighting community wants 'Blessed' at 155 pounds. A potential rematch with Ilia Topuria and a clash with former foe Charles Oliveira seem to be two of the most sought-after fights by fans.Earlier today, Full Violence proposed an end-of-the-year BMF title clash between Holloway and Oliveira. Suffice it to say Burns was all in for the idea. Responding to the post, he wrote:&quot;Yes!&quot;Check out Gilbert Burns' response to Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira idea below:Holloway and Oliveira crossed paths once during their featherweight days, back at UFC Fight Night 74 in 2015. In the fight, the Hawaiian earned a first-round TKO, as an oesophagus injury left 'Do Bronx' unable to continue.Since then, however, both fighters have transitioned to lightweight, with Oliveira going on to win the 155-pound championship in 2021. However, in his most recent bid to recapture the belt, the Brazilian suffered a first-round KO loss to pound-for-pound king Ilia Topuria.Similarly, Holloway's last loss also came via a KO to 'El Matador' in their UFC 308 featherweight title clash.Max Holloway has his eyes set on Ilia Topuria rematchWhile Gilbert Burns would love to see Max Holloway scrap against Charles Oliveira, it looks like the BMF champion is thirsting for retribution against Ilia Topuria.'El Matador' ended the Hawaiian's streak of never being KOd at UFC 308. Now having found a new home at lightweight, 'Blessed' is looking for another go at his former foe, who now holds the lightweight strap.During his post-fight interview at UFC 318, Holloway said:&quot;All I'm going to say [is] a lot of motherf**kers coming after this BMF belt, come get me and I've got some history with the champ, so UFC, your move next baby.&quot;Check out Max Holloway's callout to Ilia Topuria below (1:00):