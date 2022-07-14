Watch: Giorgio Petrosyan slips just out of reach of incoming head kick

'The Doctor' Giorgio Petrosyan is one of the greatest kickboxers in the history of the sport. The Italian-Armenian fighter has an impressive record of 105-3-2 and has had some great moments in ONE Championship.

On Instagram, 'The Doctor' recently shared a clip of him competing in ONE.

The posted video is of Petrosyan leaning back and narrowly dodging a head kick from Jo Nattawut, then following it up with a slick leg kick. The clip is from their second fight in the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix semifinals, which the legendary fighter would go on to win.

During his fight against Nattawut, ONE Championship commentator Michael Schiavello paid high compliments to Petrosyan's skills when he said:

"Look for the succulent technique... from the Ferrari of kickboxing, Giorgio Petrosyan."

Petrosyan carries so many kickboxing world championships that it's nearly impossible to list. He has captured titles in GLORY Kickboxing, K-1 MAX, World Muaythai Council, ISKA, ONE Championship Grand Prix, and many others.

The incredibly skilled kickboxer had not lost for nearly a decade, but then Superbon Singha Mawynn changed that and shocked the sport.

Giorgio Petrosyan and Superbon Singha Mawynn

After collecting world titles internationally, 'The Doctor' was looking to earn the inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship against Superbon. Having not lost in his previous seven ONE kickboxing fights, Petrosyan was rightfully confident.

In 2021, Superbon changed the landscape of kickboxing with a headkick knockout that shocked the combat sports world. The Thai star said it was a massive honor to compete with such a legend. In the post-fight press conference, Superbon said:

"It’s such an honor for me to get a chance to compete with him. He’s one of the best and one of the fighters on my wishlist that I wanted to compete with. Apart from Buakaw [Banchamek], there’s only him that I want to face inside the ring. Let’s say that he’s kind of like my idol and I do respect him but, however, I won in this fight. I feel happy more than ever."

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship SLEEPS Giorgio Petrosyan with a second-round head kick to become the first-ever ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion! #ONEFirstStrike #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship What. A. KNOCKOUT! SuperbonSLEEPS Giorgio Petrosyan with a second-round head kick to become the first-ever ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion! What. A. KNOCKOUT! Superbon 🇹🇭 SLEEPS Giorgio Petrosyan with a second-round head kick to become the first-ever ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion! 😱 #ONEFirstStrike #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/rQzZqEswSx

Superbon next put on a kickboxing masterclass, defeating former K-1 and GLORY world champion Marat Grigorian. The impressive Thai kickboxer will likely be back before the end of 2022 to defend his world championship against the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix champion, Chingiz Allazov.

There has been no official word yet regarding Giorgio Petrosyan's return to ONE Championship but fans are excited to see him return to the circle.

