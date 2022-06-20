Glover Teixeira enraged at Paulo Costa for trolling fellow Brazilians on internet, says 'The Eraser' creates controversy to cover up for losses

Glover Teixeira has put Paulo Costa on the blast for mocking fellow Brazilian fighters. According to Teixeira, 'Borrachinha' has resorted to creating controversy in order to cover up his losses.

In a recent interview, Teixeira noted that his interviewer was talking about Costa while it was him who had put his blood and sweat into a recent title fight. The Brazilian blamed fans for being invested in negative comments while not paying heed to positive ones.

Teixeira believes his compatriot only mocks fellow fighters because he is well aware of what sells on the internet. The 42-year-old told Carlos Antunes in an interview with Ag. Fight:

"The guy sees it and he's like, 'Damn man, this is the way. I'm really not winning a shit, not even hitting the weight or doing any shit. I'm like the worst professional, so what am I going to do here?' That's the way out, creating controversy. Calling the guy, putting the guy down when he is at the worst moment of his life. 'Oo oh, Charles lost his belt', Talking shit, you know?! Because it will sell, because it will sell. He already knows that." translated by Brazilian MMA Legends

Watch the clip below:

At UFC 275 earlier this month, Glover Teixeira lost his light heavyweight title following a surefire 'Fight of the Year' contender with Jiri Prochazka. The MMA veteran was submitted by the Czech challenger in the final minute of the bout.

Meanwhile, Paulo Costa hasn't won a fight since his unanimous decision victory over Yoel Romero in 2019. He was thoroughly outclassed by middleweight king Israel Adesanya in his failed title bid and subsequently came up short against fellow top contender Marvin Vettori.

"I’m not saying he’s right or wrong"- Glover Teixeira on Paulo Costa's antics

Paulo Costa has lost substantial credibility as a fighter after claiming he was drunk leading up to his title loss against Israel Adesanya. To worsen matters, Costa could not even make the catchweight limit of 195 lbs for his next bout against Marvin Vettori, prompting the promotion to make it a light heavyweight scrap.

However, seemingly undeterred by his losses, 'Borrachinha' continues to incite controversy by poking fun at fellow fighters.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira refuses to pin down Costa's antics as right or wrong. According to Teixeira, 'Borrachinha' might be justified in his actions if his goal is to gain a social media following. However, the former champion is certainly not concerned about gaining clout on social media.

The 42-year-old recently said in an interview with ESPN Brasil:

"I’m not saying he’s right or wrong. If we’re talking about money and followers, he’s right. It’s not my goal to have followers. My goal was always to be the best fighter in the world. When I retire from fighting, I’ll delete all my social media and start over."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far