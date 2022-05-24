Glover Teixeira reveals how his perspective on Anderson Silva’s training methods changed over time

Glover Teixeira has highlighted how his perspective on Anderson Silva’s training methods have changed over time. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Teixeira recalled that he used to train with Silva in Brazil when ‘The Spider’ was the UFC middleweight champion.

Silva held the middleweight title from October 2006 to July 2013. Teixeira suggested that back then, he felt Silva’s training methods weren’t intense enough. Regardless, now that he’s older, he realizes how helpful Silva’s methods are.

Addressing the 47-year-old Silva’s latest boxing match, the 42-year-old Teixeira stated:

“Anderson is the man that you look. And I look him when he was a champion of the world and training in Brazil. And I look him train MMA, then I say, ‘I don’t think; I think if I train that way, I feel bad.’ I don’t feel good to go in a fight because he trained so relaxed, so nice, moving around."

The UFC light heavyweight champion added:

"But I learned some of the training with Anderson. In my old age, now, it’s working, man. Those things that he does, man. Because he takes care of himself very well.”

Watch Teixeira’s appearance on The MMA Hour below:

Texeira has endured a turbulent journey in the UFC since joining the promotion a decade ago. He finally won the light heavyweight strap last year when he submitted former titleholder Jan Blachowicz in the main event of UFC 267.

The Brazilian will look to defend his title when he takes on top contender Jiri Prochazka at UFC 275 next month.

Jake Paul jibes at Anderson Silva after his fight against Bruno Machado

Anderson Silva hasn’t competed in MMA since October 2020. He’s currently focused on his boxing career.

Silva last competed in an exhibition boxing match against Bruno Machado at the Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore event on May 21st. 'The Spider' and Mayweather dominated their respective foes. Regardless, no winners were announced at the end of the fights, since they were exhibition bouts.

YouTube megastar-turned-boxer Jake Paul later tweeted a Photoshopped image of himself as an exterminator, insinuating that he'll exterminate ‘The Spider.’

Jibing at both Anderson Silva and Floyd Mayweather, Jake Paul also claimed that he’d beat both combat sports legends. ‘The Problem Child’ posted a tweet that read as follows:

“I would beat Floyd and Anderson in the same night”

Jake Paul @jakepaul I would beat Floyd and Anderson in the same night 🫠 I would beat Floyd and Anderson in the same night 🫠

The consensus in the combat sports world is that a Mayweather-Paul fight is unlikely to transpire, given the significant size difference between ‘Money’ and the much-bigger Paul.

However, since Silva and Paul are around the same size, many have been clamoring for a boxing match between them. Paul, for his part, recently announced that his next boxing match will take place on August 13th against an opponent that’s yet to be determined.

Edited by C. Naik