"Not get choked out!" - Glover Teixeira on how his strategy against Jiri Prochazka will differ in possible rematch

Glover Teixeira lost the UFC light heavyweight title to Jiri Prochazka in an amazing war that has fans calling for an immediate rematch. If the UFC grants their wishes, Teixeira knows what change he'll make for the second fight.

Teixeira was on hand at the UFC Fan Expo and spoke to MMA Junkie about the hypothetical rematch. When asked if he'd do anything different, he said:

"Yeah, not get choked out! But that's it. Pretty much that's it. Do the same thing again, I'm gonna win, right? Not getting choked out. Same thing again and I'm going to win. So it's as simple as that."

Despite the amount of blood and sweat shed in the octagon, Teixeira confirmed that he walked out of the fight relatively unhurt with no serious injuries. He's now hoping he gets a call from the UFC regarding a rematch with Jiri Prochazka in early 2023 when the promotion reportedly plans to return to Brazil.

"January in Brazil, if that fight could be there for the Brazilian fans. To be honest right now I'm not the champion, and I wanted to figth in Brazil when I was. But it's up to UFC and Jiri now. I would go to Czech republic when I was champion. I would never say no to any place. Ask UFC."

Watch the full interview between Glover Teixeira and MMA Junkie below:

Dana White says a rematch between Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira "absolutely makes sense"

UFC president Dana White wasn't in Singapore to see the scrap between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka, but he did watch it on television and shared his reaction to Prochazka's buzzer-beater submission win in the fifth round.

Speaking to TSN's Aaron Bronsteter, White sounded interested in setting up the rematch but refused to commit to anything. He said:

"I don't know, we'll see. But yeah, it makes sense. It was awesome. Awesome fight. It was an incredible fight, I literally watched it in a Sprinter van that night and was freaking out about that fight. And it absolutely makes sense to do that fight again, but we'll see what happens."

Jiri Prochazka is a champion with a growing list of potential opponents. In addition to Glover Teixeira, he also has Jan Blachowicz calling for a 'Battle for Europe.' There's also a light heavyweight contenders battle between Anthony Smith and Magomed Ankalaev at the end of July.

