"He's in the spot to do it" - Glover Teixeira suggests Jon Jones is right to ask for a big payday for superfight against Francis Ngannou

Glover Teixeira has weighed in on Jon Jones' pay demands for a superfight against UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

In 2020, Jon Jones revealed that he would be vacating the UFC light heavyweight title to move up into the heavyweight division. However, it has been nearly a year since Jones made this announcement, and 'Bones' is still yet to fight.

Reports from both the UFC and Jon Jones camp indicate that one of the primary factors that has stopped a fight being made is that the two sides are unable to come to terms on the financial side of things. Jones has supposedly asked for a sum close to what Deontay Wilder was paid in his superfight against Tyson Fury. That figure was around $30 million.

Speaking on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Glover Teixeira revealed that he thinks Jon Jones is in a good position to make these demands. That's especially true after seeing how successful Conor McGregor has become.

Glover Teixeira stated that:

"Now he wants to fight with big money. I don't think he's wrong... If you see Conor McGregor making all this money and this and that... He wants that money. I believe he's in a spot to do it."

Glover Teixeira on whether Jon Jones actually wants to fight again

Glover Teixeira did note that Jon Jones asking for exuberant wages may well be a way for him to retire without officially retiring. Jones has been competing in the UFC for most of his adult life and it may be that he has simply had enough.

Glover Teixeira had the following to say on the matter:

"What is Jon right now? 36. He's been in the game for a long time... I don't know, he wants money right? He wants money and...that could be a way to retire too you know. I can go in on my next fight and win the belt and say now I want $20 million to fight. And retire there but not retired, you know what I mean?"

You can check out Glover Teixeira's appearance on The MMA Hour below:

