'Go f*** yourself, LVRJ' - Dana White posts lengthy rant at 'local newspaper' for UFC 261 criticism

Dana White has posted a lengthy rant at a ‘local newspaper’ for the criticism that they directed at UFC 261.

The newspaper in question, the Las Vegas Review-Journal, had published an article that criticized UFC 261. The article suggested that the UFC 261 (April 24th, 2021) event in Jacksonville, Florida – which will host a crowd of 15,000 fans at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena – is endangering public health and safety during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

UFC president Dana White responded to this by taking to Instagram and posting a lengthy message against the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Fans can check out White’s Instagram post below:

Dana White’s Instagram post contained a screenshot of an article published in the Las Vegas Review-Journal that criticized UFC 261. White posted the screenshot and his accompanying statement. White’s statement read as follows:

“Hey Las Vegas, this is our piece of sh*t local newspaper. Through this entire pandemic we didn't lay off a single employee, we worked with governmental agencies in Nevada and around the world to put on every event safely, and we chose to bring our biggest fight of the year with Conor McGregor back to town July 10th to help relaunch the city. Yet, this is how the Las Vegas Review-Journal shows its support for a true local business. Go f**k yourself LVRJ, and don't bother coming to the fight in July.”

Dana White confirmed the return of fans in Las Vegas for the Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier UFC 264 fight

Conor McGregor (left); Dustin Poirier (right)

The UFC 261 event will be the first UFC event to welcome back a full-capacity crowd. UFC 257 (January 2021), headlined by the rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, took place in Abu Dhabi and had fans in attendance. However, it wasn’t a full-capacity crowd.

That changes tonight at UFC 261, as 15,000 fans will be in attendance to watch the event, headlined by a UFC welterweight title fight – the highly anticipated rematch between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal.

Moreover, Dana White confirmed that the UFC 264 fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will see the return of a full-capacity crowd in Las Vegas, Nevada. The UFC 264 event will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 10th, 2021, and will feature the return of The Notorious One.