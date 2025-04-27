"GOAT outside and inside the cage" - Fans rejoice as Charles Oliveira is bestowed with the 2025 UFC Forrest Griffin Community Award

Fans showered Charles Oliveira with praise after being named as the 2025 recipient of the UFC Forrest Griffin Community Award. The award is granted to a UFC athlete each year for their charity work and volunteering in their communities.

Ad

'Do Bronx' is one of the most popular UFC fighters amongst fans, with the former champion being a true embodiment of the respect and character that is associated with traditional martial arts.

The promotion took to X to share the news of Oliveira's selection as the recipient of the 2025 edition of the Forrest Griffin Community Award, and wrote:

"A champion inside and outside of the Octagon. @CharlesDoBronxs is the 2025 Forrest Griffin Community Award winner!"

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Catch the UFC's post about Charles Oliveira below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans took to the comments section of the post to show their love for the Brazilian superstar. One individual wrote:

"GOAT outside and inside the octagon"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan believes that this will be the first of many legacy awards that 'Do Bronx' will receive in his career, writing:

"One of his many HOF awards in the future."

One fan declared him the "people's champ", posting:

"Can't wait to see him back in the octagon! A fan favorite! The people's champ"

See more fan reactions below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to Oliveira receiving the Forrest Griffin Community Award for 2025

Charles Oliveira will fight Paddy Pimblett next, believes Bruce Buffer

Paddy Pimblett secured the biggest win of his career in his previous outing, a co-main event clash against Michael Chandler at UFC 314 on April 12. The Scouser dominated the former title challenger from the opening bell until his TKO victory in Round 3.

Ad

Pimblett is now ranked at No.8 in the lightweight division, and believes he is one or two fights away from a title fight. Well-known UFC announcer, Bruce Buffer, recently discussed Pimblett's next fight, and believes he could be matched up with Charles Oliveira, whom 'The Baddy' shared interest in facing after defeating Chandler in April.

Buffer was recently interviewed by TMZ Sports, with a snippet of the interview being posted to X by @RedCorner_MMA, where he said:

Ad

"Charles Oliveira is probably the one he [Pimblett] will be coming up against for sure... Oliveira is great on the ground and great standing up. Paddy is proving himself both on the ground and standing up. Both have long limbs. It's going to be a brawl for it all if it ever happens."

Catch Bruce Buffer's comments below:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Click here to watch the full interview.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Liam Fresen Liam is a MMA and Boxing writer at Sportskeeda. His journey into MMA journalism began with a high school diploma in 2017, but his passion for writing led him to diverse experiences, including internships in research and writing roles and accounting work.



Liam's fascination with MMA was sparked by Conor McGregor, with Dustin Poirier's bout against Dan Hooker in 2020 sealing his love for the sport. Poirier remains Liam's favorite fighter, whom he admires for his attitude, fighting style, and persona both inside and outside the cage. He is an advocate for the removal of the 12-6 elbow rule in MMA.



Liam strives to report precise and relevant information by cross-checking his work, reaching out to relevant sources for comments, and adhering to Sportskeeda's guidelines. His work has been recognized on popular MMA platforms, with his article headlines featuring in YouTube recaps and appearing onscreen during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.



Outside of work, Liam enjoys playing cricket, practising Brazilian jiu-jitsu, cooking, music, and reading. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.