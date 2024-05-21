"Going with the flow" - Jo Nattawut says he'll stick to his instincts when he runs it back vs Tawanchai

Jo Nattawut is coming into the biggest fight of his career with an emphasis on not reinventing the wheel.

Despite the stakes that are involved this time around, his plan is to keep it simple and treat this fight like a continuation.

That's due to the fact that he and Tawanchai PK Saenchai have met in the past, competing in kickboxing back at ONE Fight Night 15 in October.

Many believed that 'Smokin' Jo deserved to get his hand raised on that night but he found himself on the wrong end of a decision.

Now, with a score to settle, the two men will run it back though this time they will compete in Muay Thai rules with Tawanchai's ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship on the line.

Having come so close to derailing his opponent's undefeated streak the last time that they met, Jo Nattawut is looking to pick up right from where he left off in this fight.

He told ONE Championship that there is no super in-depth game plan this time around having already experienced what it is like to share the ring with his next opponent:

"This is just like the next round to me. The plan is not complicated. We just go in there and see what's going to happen and figure it out from there. Going with the flow would be the best way, for me."

Jo Nattawut will be more confident than ever before

The approach of 'if it isn't broke, don't fix it' makes a lot of sense for Jo Nattawut considering how close their previous meeting was.

He will have gained a lot of confidence from this fight and having lost a decision that he believed should have gone his way, he won't be short on motivation either.

In their rematch, he will look to put on a similar performance but go that extra mile this time around in order to secure the win and seize the throne.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7.