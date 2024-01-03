"Going to help a lot of people" - Sean Strickland receives words of support from Laura Sanko and Nina-Marie Daniele after viral Theo Von clip

Laura Sanko and Nina-Marie Daniele are among those who have taken to the comments section of a Sean Strickland Instagram post to express their admiration for the UFC middleweight champion.

This came in response to Strickland's emotional breakdown on Theo Von's podcast, as well as the fighter's decision not to take down the episode.

Sanko, a former professional mixed martial artist, spoke about the importance of male fighters like Strickland being in touch with their emotions and uncovering the root of their trauma:

"It's important stuff Sean... proud of you for doing this and letting it live on the internet. You're going to help a lot of people."

Daniele, meanwhile, opted for a lengthier message, likely due to her friendship with Strickland, with whom she has collaborated on countless videos.

A brief excerpt of Daniele's comment can be read below, followed by a screenshot of her full message:

"So much love for you my brother. Always and forever got your back. You're a shining light for a world of people who have gone through childhood trauma and you have shown so many kids out there they can be champions too."

However, not everyone has responded positively to Strickland.

On X/Twitter, Tristan Tate took the opportunity to swipe at the UFC middleweight champion by taunting him with a one-word insult that referred to either Strickland or the incident itself with a homophobic slur.

It is also worth noting that this is not the first time that Tate has taken aim at Strickland, as 'Tarzan' has frequently criticized the Tate brothers on social media for their controversial rhetoric.

Laura Sanko's short-lived MMA career

Laura Sanko is largely known for her work as a commentator and analyst for the UFC. In January last year, she made history by becoming the first female color commentator in modern UFC history when she joined her male co-workers in the booth at UFC Fight Night 218.

Although known for her broadcast work, Sanko is also an ex-fighter.

Back in 2013, she took part in her lone professional fight, facing Cassie Robb at Invicta FC 4: Esparza vs. Hyatt. The bout was at atomweight and ended with a rear-naked choke win in Sanko's favor. Despite the win, she never fought again.