Tristan Tate has one-word reaction to Sean Strickland breaking down in tears on Theo Von's podcast

Tristan Tate did not mince words in his reaction to Sean Strickland's emotional breakdown on Theo Von's podcast. The younger Tate brother took to X/Twitter to directly refer to the UFC middleweight champion's emotional episode as "gay".

Alternatively, he may have been referring to Strickland himself. Regardless, Tate was blunt and antagonistic, saying nothing beyond his one-word tweet in reaction to a clip of Strickland's breakdown.

Strickland himself is known for being a severe critic of the Tate brothers, having previously taken aim at Andrew Tate, saying that he was what weak men mistake for a strong man. This is also not the first time that a Tate brother insulted Strickland.

Strickland also considers himself a bastion of traditional masculinity. Additionally, in recent months, he has been more open about the abuse he endured in his childhood, especially at the hands of a father he has described as violent.

The physical abuse he endured has been a point of contention in the buildup to his UFC 297 title fight with Dricus du Plessis. It led to a fiery pre-fight press conference that saw an enraged Strickland refer to the South African contender with an offensive slur often aimed at the homosexual community.

Sean Strickland's feud with Dricus du Plessis

Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis butted heads at the UFC 297 pre-fight press conference. Du Plessis' decision to bring up Strickland's childhood abuse caused the two to trade insults back and forth before they locked horns in a brawl some days later at UFC 296.

Check out Sean Strickland attacking Dricus du Plessis at UFC 296 in the clip below:

Strickland took great issue with du Plessis bringing up his childhood abuse and claimed that, along with a fighter's family, such issues should be off-limits. This stance, however, raised eyebrows, given the middleweight champion's own trash talk.

Despite claiming that a fighter's wife should not be the target of trash talk, 'Tarzan' recently took aim at Ian Garry's wife, Layla Machado, referring to her as a succubus, among other things.