  • "Gonna be a sick violent fight" - Denis Puric expects Rodtang clash at ONE 167 to be all gas and no brakes

By Jake Foley
Modified Jun 07, 2024 00:59 GMT
Denis Puric
Denis Puric (left) expects fireworks in kickboxing bout against Rodtang (right) [Image credits: ONE Championship]

Denis Puric expects a "sick violent fight" against Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE 167.

On Friday, June 7, ONE Championship will travel to the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand for ONE 167.

In the co-main event, Puric looks to make a massive statement in a kickboxing contest by knocking out flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang. Anyone who knows how Rodtang and Puric fight is predicting an intense firefight later this week between the action-packed strikers.

As for 'The Bosnian Menace,' he has similar expectations for his upcoming meeting against the Thai megastar, which he explained during an interview on the 'Donttap Podcast':

"Man, for this fight, you know, if both guys come in shape and if we're putting it all in there, leaving it all inside the ring, I think it's going to be a f*cking sick fight, you know, doesn't matter if it's kickboxing rules or who comes out on top either. It's gonna be a sick violent fight."

Friday's event from the Impact Arena can be watched live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

ONE 167 features Rodtang vs Denis Puric (kickboxing), Tawanchai vs Jo Nattawut 2, Sitthichai vs Masaaki Noiri (kickboxing), and more.

Watch Denis Puric's interview on the Donttap Podcast below:

Denis Puric initially called for flyweight Muay Thai title shot against Rodtang

Denis Puric last fought on April 5, defeating Jacob Smith by unanimous decision at ONE Fight Night 21.

Following his impressive performance, the Bosnian-Canadian called for a shot at Rodtang's ONE flyweight Muay Thai throne, leading to their non-title kickboxing matchup at ONE 167.

Puric may not be fighting for ONE gold, but he has reasons to be extra motivated against Rodtang.

With a win at ONE 167, 'The Bosnian Menace' could earn a rematch for the flyweight Muay Thai strap. Furthermore, the possibility of having 'The Iron Man' on a combat sports resume would be a significant difference-maker.

