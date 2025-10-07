"Good to see lots of friends and thanks to Dana White" - Mark Zuckerberg shares heartfelt message to Alex Pereira and UFC 320 stars

Mark Zuckerberg, who was in attendance for the UFC 320 pay-per-view (PPV) event, seemingly shared a message congratulating Alex Pereira, Merab Dvalishvili, and others on their victories that night.A long-time MMA fan, Zuckerberg has also started training in the sport. Over the years, he has attended several UFC PPV events and has built a strong camaraderie with fighters like Pereira and Dvalishvili.In a recent Instagram post, Zuckerberg shared his thoughts after attending the UFC 320 event, writing:&quot;Congrats to @alexpoatanpereira, @merab.dvalishvili, @jirkaprochazka, and @danielwillycatcb on a great night! Good to see lots of friends and thanks to @danawhite and @ufc for another amazing event.&quot;Check out Mark Zuckerberg's post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram Post'Poatan' faced Magomed Ankalaev in the main event of UFC 320, where he defeated the Dagestani fighter by TKO in the opening round, reclaiming the light heavyweight title. Meanwhile, in the co-main event, Dvalishvili extended his bantamweight title defense streak to three fights by defeating Cory Sandhagen via unanimous decision.When Mark Zuckerberg talked about Jiri Prochazka's lifestyleAlongside his congratulations to Alex Pereira and Merab Dvalishvili, Mark Zuckerberg also noted Jiri Prochazka's UFC 320 victory. Interestingly, over a year ago, during a conversation on Max Holloway's YouTube channel, Zuckerberg expressed admiration for Prochazka's lifestyle.He said:&quot;I mean, because every other fighter posts like photos of them training. He posts photos of him like in a forest with a samurai sword.&quot; [3:34 seconds into the video]Prochazka faced Khalil Rountree Jr. on the main card of UFC 320, where he achieved a comeback knockout victory over the American fighter. This victory positions him once again in contention for the light heavyweight title.As a result, Prochazka is envisioning a potential trilogy match against Pereira next, in which he hopes to recapture the UFC light heavyweight title and avenge his previous two defeats against the Brazilian fighter.