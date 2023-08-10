"Got the veteran jobber contract" - Fans react as Dana White confirms re-signing Derrick Lewis to multi-fight contract with UFC

MMA fans have been reacting to the news that heavyweight KO artist Derrick Lewis has agreed a new multi-fight contract with the UFC.

Lewis is a veteran of the game and quickly garnered popularity amongst fans for his knockout power and post-fight antics. The 38-year-old is the current record holder for most KO wins in the UFC (14), recently extending that record at UFC 291 last month.

'The Black Beast' faced Marcos Rogerio de Lima in what was the last fight of his previous contract. Lewis headed into the bout on a three-fight skid but turned the clock back by starting the fight with a flying knee that landed flush and dropped the Brazilian. The No.10-ranked heavyweight followed up with ground-and-pound and finished the fight in just 33 seconds.

Following Lewis' victory, Dana White has this week announced that they have locked in the Louisiana native to a new eight-fight contract. Fans have been reacting to the news, with one claiming the move is similar to Jessica Andrade's new deal.

"He got the veteran jobber contract like Andrade."

Another fan hilariously claimed the decision was made so fans could continue to see Derrick Lewis' underwear, a staple of his post-fight celebrations.

"Let's go! Everybody waiting to see his underwear again! Or maybe not."

One Twitter user felt that the length of the contract means Lewis continues to be one of the top earners in the organization.

"Interesting, they have Derrick for life, they must have paid him well for this."

Derrick Lewis' opponent reacts to KO loss at UFC 291

Derrick Lewis made a return to winning ways when he stopped Marcos Rogerio de Lima at UFC 291. 'The Black Beast' earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his highlight-reel finish.

Unfortunately for de Lima, the loss has meant he is now suffering both physically and mentally. In a recent interview with Super Lutas, the Brazilian revealed he has received a tirade of abusive messages from fans since the defeat as well as some lasting damage from the flying knee.

He explained:

"I lost a fight and the people instead of supporting me, the people of my country, my fans, instead of supporting me, keep pi*sing me off and disturbing me... I took a hard knee, I have my teeth soft, without eating properly. It's a very difficult time."