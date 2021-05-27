"Gotcha stage!" - Jake Paul hijacks Floyd Mayweather's live interview on Clubhouse app 

Jake Paul continues to humiliate Floyd Mayweather on the public forum.

Weeks after running away with his hat, Jake Paul recently followed it up by hijacking an interview Floyd Mayweather was doing on video calling app Clubhouse.

'The Problem Child' uploaded the video to his Instagram story, where he is seen interrupting 'Money' Mayweather while the latter was talking. Jake Paul steps in to yell, "Hey Floyd, gotcha stage! Get off Clubhouse, my brother is gonna beat your a*s," before being thrown out of the panel and back to the audience.

Floyd Mayweather can be heard saying, "Okay, that's cool, that's cool... anyway, as I was saying," before continuing with his interview.

Jake Paul seemed to have found the interaction quite hilarious, but Floyd Mayweather appeared unperturbed by the YouTuber-turned-prizefighter and was nonchalant throughout.

Jake Paul continues taunting Floyd Mayweather ahead of Logan Paul fight

Jake Paul has made it his life's goal to taunt Floyd Mayweather in every way possible. 'The Problem Child' could be looking for a mental edge as the veteran boxer is set to box Jake's brother, Logan Paul.

Logan Paul is scheduled to face Floyd Mayweather on June 6, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Also Read: Can EthereumMax crypto coins be used to purchase Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul tickets?

The two made a public appearance ahead of the fight at a press conference on May 6. The event was going well until Jake Paul snatched Floyd Mayweather's hat.

The undefeated boxer's bodyguards chased Jake Paul down and the 3-0 YouTuber-turned-prizefighter went home with a black eye.

Also Read: "We're going to get you the hat back" - Logan Paul sends a message to Floyd Mayweather after chaotic brawl

Logan Paul later uploaded a video about the brawl to his YouTube channel. Jake can be seen informing Logan Paul that he will be banned from attending the fight venue on June 6.

Watch: Jake Paul's reaction when he learned he is banned from attending the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight