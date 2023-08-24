“Grandmaster at the art” - Fans show their love as Rodtang prepares for Superlek megafight

At ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22, one of the most important bouts in Muay Thai's recent history is about to go down as Rodtang Jitmuangnon defends his belt against Superlek Kiatmoo9.

In front of a rabid crowd inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, 'The Iron Man' will defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against 'The Kicking Machine', who holds the division's kickboxing world title.

This champion vs. champion bout pits two of the very best strikers today in a once-in-a-lifetime contest. Rodtang and Superlek are two of the most successful world champions in both kickboxing and Muay Thai, with a staggering combined record wins of 406. Despite dominating the division for so many years, however, the two modern-day icons have never faced each other - until now.

Ahead of their scheduled bout next month, the ONE flyweight Muay Thai king posted a short training video of his preparations:

"Always be prepared🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭👊🏻"

Fans are showing love for 'The Iron Man' in the comments section. Here are some of the most notable ones:

'The Iron Man' vs. 'The Kicking Machine' poses one of the most interesting match-ups in combat sports history. Superlek is a slickster with a specialization in kicks, while Rodtang is, for the lack of a better team, a steamroller. The flyweight Muay Thai kingpin tends to crush his opponents with unrelenting pressure while the kickboxing world champion uses finesse and timing to break his opponents down.

Regardless of who has the better style, however, this battle will be between two of the greatest today and we are certainly in for a treat.

ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek takes place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on September 22.