Grant Dawson wife: To which MMA fighter is the UFC lightweight married to?

UFC lightweight fighter Grant Dawson’s wife is a professional MMA fighter, and his teammate Elle Wagman. The couple got married on November 22, 2022. Elle has since changed her name to Elle Dawson.

Elle and Grant Dawson have been in a relationship since 2017 and decided to tie the knot after five years of companionship. In an Instagram post shared after their wedding, Grant Dawson wrote:

“What an unbelievable night. I married my best friend my teammate and my shield maiden. Five years together chasing a dream. We’ve come so far but the journey doesn’t end! This is the way! I love you Mrs Dawson.”

See the post below:

Grant Dawson’s wife, Elle Wagman-Dawson, is an active MMA fighter who competes in the strawweight division. She turned pro after amassing a 6-3 record in the amateur circuit. As a pro, she has a 5-1 record in MMA.

‘Ruthless’ suffered the first loss of her career against Celine Haga at FAC 16 in October 2022. Prior to the loss, she went on a tear and secured four out of her five wins by submission.

Grant Dawson’s wife is a huge positive influence in his life

Grant Dawson has really elevated his game since getting married in late 2022 and emerged as one of the dark horses in the stacked lightweight division of the UFC. Following his win over a highly touted Damir Ismagulov in July 2023, Dawson took a moment to share his thoughts on Elle Dawson in the post-fight presser:

“I love my wife more than anything on this planet. I absolutely love being married. I was just telling one of my friends, I know this wasn’t the question. But I’m going to tell you anyway that’s in my moment. I was just telling my friend no matter how close you are to somebody that’s a friend, when they have a problem, you feel bad for them. You don’t lose your sleep. Nobody ever loses any sleep.”

He added:

“If my wife has a problem, I lose sleep over. If I have a problem, she loses sleep over. It’s so nice to not have to go into our problems by ourselves anymore. I’m very for family, I’m very for marriage. I’m very for one woman, one man.”

Watch the interaction below:

Dawson’s wife has really brought a positive transformation in his life. It will be interesting to see how his career plays out in the time to come with a solid support system.