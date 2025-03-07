"Great man, Amazing Dad!" - Former MMA fighter looks back at Alex Pereira's story about being unable to buy his sons diapers

A former UFC fighter, Pearl Gonzalez has lauded Alex Pereira’s journey from rags to riches.

Ad

Pereira will be looking to defend his UFC light heavyweight strap for the fourth time against top contender Magomed Ankalaev this weekend at UFC 313.

'Poatan's' journey includes dropping out of middle school, working in a tire shop, developing an alcohol problem, and then beginning kickboxing as a way to overcome it.

After overcoming alcoholism and rising to the top to become a Glory kickboxing double champion and then a UFC double champion, Pereira has inspired many.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'Poatan' recently reminisced about his troubled times and how difficult it was to simply buy the necessities.

SportsCenter NEXT on Instagram celebrated the Brazilian UFC champion's journey from a tire shop worker to a UFC champion by sharing several pictures in a post and captioning it:

"Tire shop worker ➡️ UFC champion 🏆 Alex Pereira's journey to provide for his family is inspiring 👏 (via @alexpoatanpereira)"

Check out the post below highlighting Alex Pereira’s journey:

Ad

Ad

The post caught the attention of Pearl Gonzalez who lauded 'Poatan'. She wrote:

"Great man.. Amazing Dad! 🙏🏽🏹"

Check out Pearl Gonzalez's comment below:

Pearl Gonzalez's comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @sportscenternext on Instagram]

Alex Pereira has some words of motivation ahead of UFC 313

In UFC 313 Embedded: Vlog Series - Episode 2, Alex Pereira was spotted sitting with his team and providing motivation by discussing how one should succeed in all spheres of life.

Ad

'Poatan' continued his speech and talked about how he overcame alcoholism and how it is an incredible accomplishment in and of itself.

"I’m sure that if I wasn’t a champion today, if I changed my life… I stopped drinking after four years of training. I already won. That’s a victory. So I’m a champion in life. That's it. Thank you for everything. Thank you for the motivation. That’s it. Chama."

Ad

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below (2:04):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.