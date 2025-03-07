"Great man, Amazing Dad!" - Former MMA fighter looks back at Alex Pereira's story about being unable to buy his sons diapers

By Subham
Modified Mar 07, 2025 20:01 GMT
UFC 313: Pereira v Ankalaev - Press Conference - Source: Getty
A former MMA fighter has lauded Alex Pereira. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

A former UFC fighter, Pearl Gonzalez has lauded Alex Pereira’s journey from rags to riches.

Ad

Pereira will be looking to defend his UFC light heavyweight strap for the fourth time against top contender Magomed Ankalaev this weekend at UFC 313.

'Poatan's' journey includes dropping out of middle school, working in a tire shop, developing an alcohol problem, and then beginning kickboxing as a way to overcome it.

After overcoming alcoholism and rising to the top to become a Glory kickboxing double champion and then a UFC double champion, Pereira has inspired many.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'Poatan' recently reminisced about his troubled times and how difficult it was to simply buy the necessities.

SportsCenter NEXT on Instagram celebrated the Brazilian UFC champion's journey from a tire shop worker to a UFC champion by sharing several pictures in a post and captioning it:

"Tire shop worker ➡️ UFC champion 🏆 Alex Pereira's journey to provide for his family is inspiring 👏 (via @alexpoatanpereira)"

Check out the post below highlighting Alex Pereira’s journey:

Ad
Ad

The post caught the attention of Pearl Gonzalez who lauded 'Poatan'. She wrote:

"Great man.. Amazing Dad! 🙏🏽🏹"

Check out Pearl Gonzalez's comment below:

Pearl Gonzalez&#039;s comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @sportscenternext on Instagram]
Pearl Gonzalez's comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @sportscenternext on Instagram]

Alex Pereira has some words of motivation ahead of UFC 313

In UFC 313 Embedded: Vlog Series - Episode 2, Alex Pereira was spotted sitting with his team and providing motivation by discussing how one should succeed in all spheres of life.

Ad

'Poatan' continued his speech and talked about how he overcame alcoholism and how it is an incredible accomplishment in and of itself.

"I’m sure that if I wasn’t a champion today, if I changed my life… I stopped drinking after four years of training. I already won. That’s a victory. So I’m a champion in life. That's it. Thank you for everything. Thank you for the motivation. That’s it. Chama."
Ad

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below (2:04):

youtube-cover

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी