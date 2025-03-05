  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC 311: Makhachev vs. Moicano
  • Alex Pereira fires back at Magomed Ankalaev’s ‘free alcohol’ claim ahead of UFC 313 clash: “He is playing with the feelings of the fans”

Alex Pereira fires back at Magomed Ankalaev’s ‘free alcohol’ claim ahead of UFC 313 clash: “He is playing with the feelings of the fans”

By Subham
Modified Mar 05, 2025 00:58 GMT
Alex Pereira (left) has responded to Magomed Ankalaev&rsquo;s (right) past remarks. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Alex Pereira (left) has responded to Magomed Ankalaev’s (right) past remarks. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

UFC light heavyweight kingpin Alex Pereira has responded to Magomed Ankalaev’s previous claims that Pereira attends UFC events for free alcohol. Ahead of UFC 313, 'Poatan' and his off-camp distractions, including his travel to Australia to corner Sean Strickland and then meeting Drake, bothered many.

Ad

In the meantime, Ankalaev, who is certain that he can dethrone 'Poatan' at UFC 313, has warned the Brazilian champion several times in the past few months.

Pereira, who attended UFC 311 earlier this year, was mocked by Ankalaev, who took to X and wrote that the Brazilian champion attends UFC events for "free alcohol" and "camera time.”

Check out Magomed Ankalaev’s comments below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

'Poatan' has now responded to Ankalaev’s previous remarks. In a recent video, reshared by Championship Rounds on X, the UFC light heavyweight kingpin said:

"I don't even pay attention to what he says, the thing he said most about was the alcohol, I don't have that feeling just for me, because I know the pain of the people. He is playing with the feelings of the fans, feelings of the people who go through that."
Ad

'Poatan' added:

"For what he is going to do at the fight, what he isn't going to do, I just stick to myself. I don't say anything, if I say something and don't do it, it will get ugly for me. If he isn't able to do what he said, he will have consequences with that. I don't pay attention to that."
Ad

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below:

Ad

Alex Pereira's journey from an alcoholic to a UFC champion

When Alex Pereira was 12, he dropped out of school and began working in a tire shop. In the coming years, Pereira became an alcoholic who drank every day, influenced by his colleagues.

However, to get rid of the addiction, 'Poatan' began kickboxing training at age 21 and went on to become a two-weight world champion in Glory before entering the UFC. Pereira is a former UFC middleweight champion and is the current UFC light heavyweight kingpin who will defend his strap for the fourth time this weekend at UFC 313 against Magomed Ankalaev.

Ad

Talking about his past alcohol addiction, Pereira previously said on a YouTube video:

“Everyone knows my story with the alcohol. I’m a guy who stopped everything."

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below (0:12):

youtube-cover

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी