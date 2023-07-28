"Great move" - Top-selling female artist's upcoming show in Vegas has Conor McGregor delighted

UFC star Conor McGregor is thrilled about Australian singer Kylie Minogue's upcoming concert in Las Vegas.

Minogue recently revealed her first Las Vegas residency, where the pop superstar will debut at the Voltaire venue on November 3, 2023:

"VEGAS BABY! ✨ So excited to headline the all-new @VoltaireLV at @VenetianVegas starting this fall. See you there! #MoreThanJustAResidency

Check out Minogue's tweet below:

In response to Minogue's announcement, 'The Notorious' expressed his excitement for the show:

"Can’t wait to come see you in Vegas! Great move!"

The duo was previously spotted partying at the Monaco Formula ONE Grand Prix in May.

Check out the video below:

jack @fkajack conor mcgregor bopping to padam padam with kylie minogue is a bigger confirmation than him liking gay p*rn on twitter pic.twitter.com/Wfu0zjUnAS

Fans are eagerly anticipating Conor McGregor's official announcement of his return date for the anticipated bout with Michael Chandler. While waiting, they have been keeping themselves entertained by watching episodes of 'The Ultimate Fighter 31.' Throughout the season, McGregor's coaching skills have received criticism due to his poor track record as a coach.

Justin Gaethje makes a remark about Conor McGregor's potential UFC return

Justin Gaethje, who has been in a longstanding feud with Conor McGregor, recently took a jab at his longtime rival. The animosity between the two fighters has been ongoing for several years.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Gaethje was questioned about his thoughts on TUF 31, a series that showcases both 'The Notorious' and Gaethje's previous opponent Michael Chandler.

'The Highlight' revealed that he has been closely following TUF 31, mainly because his own teammate, Austin Hubbard, is one of the contestants on the show:

"We're way past that [discussing McGregor]... He's not even gonna fight Michael Chandler."

When asked about the speculation surrounding McGregor's octagon return and the possibility of a fight with 'Iron', Gaethje responded:

"I don't even know, man."

Check out Gaethje's comments below (3:33):