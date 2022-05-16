Gregor Gillespie clears the air on report of UFC releasing him - "I am NOT GOING ANYWHERE!"

Gregor Gillespie has dismissed rumors about being released from the UFC. A Twitter account called UFC Roster Watch recently claimed that Gillespie was no longer a part of the promotion after 'The Gift' was removed from the UFC rankings.

However, Gillespie claims that he is still a part of the UFC and was removed from the rankings due to prolonged inactivity. The 35-year-old also showed gratitude to the UFC and refused to blame them for his inactivity. 'The Gift' wrote on Twitter:

"I am removed from the RANKINGS.. Not from the organization. (Fighters are removed after 12 months of inactivity). I am NOT GOING ANYWHERE! The UFC has always been great to me! 100% class! It is not their fault that I don’t have a fight. They Have offered me plenty of fights"

A highly touted prospect at one point, Gillespie was undefeated in his first thirteen professional outings. 'The Gift' suffered his first professional loss against Kevin Lee back in 2019 but bounced back with a TKO win over Diego Ferreira last May. The 35-year-old hasn't competed since his win over Ferreira that saw him rise to number eight on the lightweight ladder.

Gregor Gillespie calls out Beneil Dariush

Gregor Gillespie also explained the reason behind his long hiatus from the octagon. Currently looking for an upward trajectory, the self-proclaimed 'best fisherman in MMA' is unwilling to take on lower-ranked opponents.

Gillespie also claims to have accepted all higher-ranked opponents unless asked to step in on very short-notice. Additionally, 'The Gift' went on to call out Beneil Dairush after accusing Tony Ferguson, Michael Chandler and Rafael dos Anjos of ducking him. The 35-year-old wrote on Instagram:

“I am, and have been patiently waiting for the right fight, one that is going to push me toward the belt. Since Ferguson turned it down like 100 fukin times in the last yr, since Mikey Chandler didn’t seem too interested in fighting me when I brought it up, and since RDA just turned down the fight against me (WHICH I ACCEPTED BTW) I guess @beneildariush will have to do. I know you’re banged up and recovering big dawg, so just gimme a 8 week heads up and let’s do the thing."

