"It feels like I never made peace with him" - Georges St-Pierre regrets not burying the hatchet with Nick Diaz

Georges St-Pierre has reflected on the fact that he never buried the hatchet with Nick Diaz following their fight at UFC 158.

In March of 2013, St-Pierre defended his UFC welterweight title against Diaz in a highly-anticipated main event in Montreal. GSP managed to get his hand raised via unanimous decision on the night.

However, ever since then, Diaz has had plenty of negative things to say about the champion and the manner in which he won the fight.

The Diaz effect

That’s not where the animosity began, though, with Diaz even calling his opponent out for months before the two even had the chance to clash. This bled into the eventual press conference, and from there, it was obvious that there was going to be quite the rivalry between the two.

Alas, as it turns out, St-Pierre isn’t a fan of the lingering tension that still exists between him and his former rival.

“It feels like I never made peace with Nick Diaz. I just like to have some sort of camaraderie with my former opponents, because we shared a moment. We made money, we shared a moment, we have a bond together. For me, he’s one of the guys that I never had the chance to talk with after the fight and I feel like it’s missing a little bit in my life," St-Pierre told Ariel Helwani.

It’s no secret that GSP is a nice guy outside of the Octagon and he’s still fondly remembered as one of the greatest fighters of all time even after his retirement.

Diaz, on the other hand, has consistently been linked with a return to fighting, although a bout has never quite come to fruition in the way he would have liked.

Perhaps these two legendary can sit down over a few beers and look back on everything they have been through in the future. After all, as GSP pointed out, they did make a lot of money together.