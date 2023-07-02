"Gustavo Lima x Neymar vibe" - Marvin Vettori vibing on stage with friend and rapper Tony Effe has fans hyped 

Marvin Vettori was recently captured vibing on stage alongside his friend and rapper Tony Effe, much to the delight of MMA fans on Twitter. Both Effe and Vettori are Italian and have shared a friendship for several years.

The middleweight contender was recently involved in a brutal contest against Jared Cannonier, where 'The Italian Dream' took a massive amount of damage. However, it seems that Vettori has recovered in time to join his friend for a performance.

Footage of the pair on stage was uploaded to Twitter by @phre, who said:

"Marvin Vettori on stage with his friend, Italian rapper Tony Effe."

See the post below:

Marvin Vettori on the stage with his friend, Italian rapper Tony Effe.

Some fans thought the footage was entertaining, with one even comparing it to footage of footballer Neymar Jr. with Brazilian singer Gusttavo Lima. Meanwhile, others could barely contain the cringe they felt while watching the video.

See the reactions below:

"Gustavo Lima x Neymar vibe"

"I’m not sure what I expected from Italian rap but this is hilarious"

"I'm not sure what I expected from Italian rap but this is hilarious"

"Are we sure he actually speaks Italian, because he looks like he doesn’t have a clue what’s going on"

"Are we sure he actually speaks Italian, because he looks like he doesn't have a clue what's going on"

"I know its ignorant but anything that happens outside of North America seems wild"

"I know its ignorant but anything that happens outside of North America seems wild"

Marvin Vettori and Tony Effe previously made headlines after the pair were involved in a brawl instigated by Effe himself. According to reports, the Italian rapper attacked another artist and former pro boxer, Omar Nguale Ilunga.

Vettori came to his friend's aid and was captured hitting Ilunga in the head.

Watch the video below:

Last night during a DAZN Boxing event in Milan, Italy, Italian rapper Tony Effe started a brawl with Italian rapper and pro boxer Ion.



Tony's good friend and UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori stepped in and hammer punched Ion knocking him down.



Definitely not a good look for him.

Robert Whittaker reacts to Jared Cannonier's win over Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 75

Jared Cannonier and Marvin Vettori went to war for five rounds in the main event of UFC Vegas 75 two weeks ago. 'The Killa Gorilla' was awarded a unanimous decision victory, and his record-setting performance surprised perennial contender Robert Whittaker.

'The Reaper' stated that although he had predicted Cannonier to defeat Vettori, he did not anticipate the game plan employed by 'The Killa Gorilla'.

Cannonier has certainly staked his claim for another title shot at 185 pounds, while Vettori will need to pull out all the stops in his next fight to bounce back from such a tough loss.

Robert Whittaker spoke to ESPN MMA following UFC Vegas 75 and said:

"I picked Cannonier to win this fight, right? But I didn't pick this Cannonier. I didn't envision seeing this pressure fighter Cannonier who just crowds and closes that gap. You saw during the fight, Cannonier had a hold of Marvin's hand a lot of the time just because he was that close. I didn't pick him coming out with this approach but it obviously worked to great effect."

Watch the video below:

