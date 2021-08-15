"Gutted to read about this shameful attack" - Conor McGregor reacts to Irish Olympian Jack Woolley getting assaulted in Dublin 

UFC's biggest star attraction, Conor McGregor, recently reacted to an incident involving Irish Olympian Jack Woolley. A group of people attacked the taekwondo athlete in Dublin.

According to Woolley, he was returning from a dinner with his friends when a group of 10-12 men and women were seen randomly attacking civilians along the boardwalk. Woolley turned out to be in the wrong place at the wrong time when he was attacked by the group as well.

In a tweet, Conor McGregor reacted to the incident by replying to the heartbreaking news reported by RTE News. McGregor's post read:

"Gutted to read about this shameful stack. You will heal and be back stronger."

Gutted to read about this shameful attack. You will heal and be back stronger. https://t.co/j7aPWVX1VS — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 14, 2021

In a post on Instagram, Conor McGregor's fellow countryman Jack Woolley wrote:

"Last night (Friday 13th August) went for a meal with my friend. Followed by a bar for a couple of drinks. Heading back along the River Liffey a gang of roughy 8-12 men and women in their 20s began violently attacking people along the boardwalk. Unfortunately I was victim to these random attacks as I was just walking bye before was punched in the face by one of these group members. Only one punch and followed by "my mistake wrong person" then they continued to run off down the road attacking more civilians minding their own business. Luckily was able to phone an ambulance and stay conscious. My friends helped me through out all over this and I'm glad to say they both are well and safe. I am lucky this is all that happened as there were a handful of us hospitalised and one have heard to have died after being stabbed (word of mouth) I'm currently waiting in James's hospital for mouth surgery."

(WARNING: The image below may be graphic to some)

The 22-year-old Olympian was wounded in the attack and required mouth surgery, as reported by him on Instagram.

His gym, 'South Dublin Taekwondo' also provided a statement via IG:

SDTKD Statement about Woolley's assault incident

Conor McGregor has been known to support his countrymen in times of need

'The Notorious' has always stood up for his fellow Irishmen when support was desperately needed, and his actions have often outdone his words in real life.

Conor McGregor reportedly donated an undisclosed amount to a gym in Ireland, which was on the edge of closing down due to financial difficulties arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Philip Mulpeter, the owner of SBG Portarlington in County Laois, Ireland, reported via Instagram that his gym would close down permanently due to financial reasons. SBG Dublin protege Conor McGregor, who has also been named the richest athlete of 2021 by Forbes magazine, stepped up and decided to invest in the gym.

The gym's official Instagram handle showed gratitude towards Conor McGregor:

When interviewed by Marc Raimondi of ESPN, Phil Mulpeter said the following:

"I was like nearly crying there. I didn't know what to say to him, to be honest. I'm forever grateful to him. He basically saved our little community. Words can't express what he's done for us. I know that he gets bad press. People don't report on it, but he does this stuff all the time. Conor McGregor is not looking for gratitude, he's not looking for the media to spread this around."

