"Let's make this happen" - Stephen Thompson asks fans to support his UFC welterweight title bid

"Wonderboy" Stephen Thompson has urged his fans to pressure the UFC to match him against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Stephen Thompson is the only top-five contender in the 170-lb UFC rankings who has not yet fought Usman. Although Leon Edwards did not get a title fight, he was defeated by the current division's champion back in 2015.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Stephen Thompson analyzed the latest welterweight title fight between Usman and challenger Gilbert Burns. At the end of the video, "Wonderboy" appeals to his fans to help him get a title shot against Usman.

"I am the only person right now in the top five that hasn't fought Usman yet. I mean, I know he is calling out Jorge Masvidal, but he just fought Jorge Masvidal and everybody else. So, here I am, guys. Guys, we need your help! Let's make this happen, okay? So, make it happen, guys. Congratulation, Kamaru Usman, you are the man, dude. Excellent fight, quality jab."

Stephen Thompson's last fight was a victory over Geoff Neal in December 2020, for which he got the Performance of the Night award.

The 38-year-old mixed martial artist has had two title shots against former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. In the first, a majority draw interrupted Stephen Thompson's dream. In the second, the judges decided in favor of Woodley.

Well seeing as how I’m the only guy in the top 5 that Usman hasn’t fought yet....I guess I’m next...makes sense right? Great performance @USMAN84kg ! #ufc258 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) February 14, 2021

Stephen Thompson also offered to fight Leon Edwards

Khamzat Chimaev (left); Leon Edwards (center); Stephen Thompson (right)

Stephen Thompson made a respectful call-out to No. 3 welterweight contender Leon Edwards after his bout with Khamzat Chimaev was canceled for the third time. "Wonderboy" took to his Twitter account to propose the challenge to Edwards.

"Hoping for a full recovery for Khamzat Chimaev! Leon Edwards, let's give the fans what they want to see! #3 vs #5! Makes sense, #Respectfully."

Edwards seems to be more interested in the possible title fight against Kamaru Usman though. Although they have already fought once, the 170lb division panorama has completely changed since then.

Edwards was booked to fight welterweight sensation Chimaev, who won his first three fights in the UFC in just a two-month period. Chimaev's impressive start gave him the chance to fight a top-five ranked opponent. However, due to COVID-19, the bout never happened.

Do you think Stephen Thompson deserves a title shot, or should he fight Edwards first? Sound off in the comments.