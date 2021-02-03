"I felt for him when his dad passed" - Stephen Thompson reflects on how much he related to Khabib's pain

UFC welterweight contender Stephen Thompson understands Khabib Nurmagomedov's decision to retire from fighting following the death of his father, Abdulmanap, in 2020, due to COVID-19 complications.

Just like Khabib, Stephen Thompson has his father as a coach and his company to the corner at each fight. Even at 37 years of age, 15 of them competing professionally, "Wonderboy" still values his dad's fighting advice and companionship.

In an honest and open interview with MMA Fighting, Stephen Thompson related how he understands Khabib's decision and how much he appreciates his father's guidance.

"I don't see myself doing it without him, just like Khabib. I kind of understand. I felt for him when his dad passed. Rest in peace, my condolences to him," said Stephen Thompson. "For him not to be there, I understood that. Because my dad's been here since the beginning, he's been in my corner for every fight. He's never missed one. So when it gets to the point where my dad's not able to do it, I think that's going to be the end of it. I don't want to be out there without him in the corner because he's been for every fight. To be able to do that and experience that with your dad, not a whole lot of people can say they can do that. To be able to look on that and smile is just amazing."

But Stephen Thompson can enjoy his father's presence in his life away from the octagon also:

"I train with him, we travel the world together, we know how to separate the training and the father aspect, but just to be able to experience that with him is just awesome, and I know it makes him happy."

Stephen Thompson does not consider himself an MMA veteran

Competing in the UFC since 2012, Stephen Thompson got a solid streak of seven wins before he was offered a shot for the welterweight title. However, "Wonderboy" could not pass through Tyron Woodley to keep the belt for himself.

He was defeated another two times after that title fight before re-encountering his victorious path. Two wins against promising rising welterweight contenders in Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal made Stephen Thompson remain at the division's top-5.

Even though Stephen Thompson is one of the oldest fighters in the 170 lb division, he does not consider himself a veteran of the sport.

"I'm looking around like, 'Hey dad, am I a veteran in the sport?' He's like, 'Yeah, man, you've been in the UFC for eight years.' Time flies," Stephen Thompson said. "It's amazing that I've been in there for that long, which I don't think is a long time. Am I a veteran? Am I really? Look at Jose Aldo. He's 34. He's younger than I am, and I consider him a veteran. I guess I am. I'm a veteran."