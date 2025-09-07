  • home icon
  • "Guys are stepping up publicly" - Patricio Pitbull’s UFC Rio push sparks flurry of fighters publicly accepting challenge

By Subham
Published Sep 07, 2025 13:49 GMT
UFC 318: Ige v Pitbull - Source: Getty
Patricio Pitbull (pictured) wants to fight at UFC Rio. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

UFC featherweight fighter Patricio Pitbull has revealed to fans that, following his UFC Paris fight cancellation, several combatants have expressed interest in fighting him in the coming months.

For context, this past weekend, at UFC Paris, Pitbull was scheduled to fight UFC debutant Losene Keita. However, Keita failed to make weight. Pitbull didn't want his opponent to have any more advantages and decided not to compete. The Brazilian admitted that although Keita is younger and faster, he is not a "professional."

Pitbull also blasted Keita and accused him of not even trying to make weight. Following the bout cancellation, the Brazilian remarked that he fights for legacy and not money, and also took massive digs at 'Black Panther' through various social media posts.

Later, Pitbull expressed interest in fighting at UFC Rio and has most recently revealed to his fans the names of a few fighters whom he would like to fight in October. He posted on X:

"I can fight him [Arnold Allen] in December, no problem. But I'm also ready to go right now and want in on the UFC Rio card. Some guys are stepping up publicly. Kevin Vallejos: I ACCEPT. Melk Costa: I ACCEPT. Nathaniel Wood: I ACCEPT. Anyone else who's willing and who makes weight: I ACCEPT."
Check out Patricio Pitbull's comments below:

Patricio Pitbull calls out top UFC featherweight contender

After refusing to fight Losene Keita, Patricio Pitbull now wants to compete at UFC Rio and is willing to take on any opponent who can make weight. In another interview with FULL SEND MMA, Pitbull has expressed his desire to compete with No. 6 UFC featherweight, Arnold Allen:

"Let's go, [Arnold] Allen. Maybe Rio de Janeiro. I will try to make this fight happen."
Now, Pitbull has called out Allen on X:

"Hey @Arnoldbfa, what do you think about a trip to Rio de Janeiro in October?"

Check out Patricio Pitbull's comments below:

Pitbull&#039;s comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @PatricioPitbull on X]
