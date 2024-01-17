"Had that knife ready" - UFC featherweight shares light-hearted take on Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis coming face-to-face during fight week

UFC featherweight Billy Quarantillo had a hilarious response to Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis running into each other during the UFC 297 fight week.

In December 2023, Strickland and Du Plessis participated in the 2024 season press conference during the UFC 296 fight week for their upcoming meeting at UFC 297. Things were going smoothly before ‘Stillknocks’ mentioned the middleweight king’s abusive childhood, instantly sparking a rivalry.

Strickland and Du Plessis ended up fighting in the stands of UFC 296, adding fire to their controversial relationship. Earlier this week, the UFC middleweight champion sent another warning to the South African fighter by threatening to stab him if he made another comment about his childhood.

The UFC 297 headliners came face-to-face in the fighters’ hotel. Despite being seen as heated rivals, they showed each other respect and briefly mentioned how they settled their beef, which caught the MMA community off guard.

Once the Embedded footage was re-posted on social media, Quarantillo had this to say about Strickland previously threatening to stab Du Plessis:

“Lol you know Sean had that knife ready”

At the end of the day, Strickland and Du Plessis don’t need to talk trash, as they will go to war on Saturday. As for Billy Quarantillo, the fan-favorite featherweight is waiting for what’s next after securing a unanimous decision win against Damon Jackson in August 2023.

Expand Tweet

What are the betting odds for the UFC 297 main event between Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis?

According to Bovada, the UFC 297 main event could go either way, as Sean Strickland is a -125 betting favorite, with Dricus du Plessis as a +105 betting underdog.

Strickland was seen as an above-average middleweight before everything changed in September 2023. The Las Vegas resident’s shocking win against Israel Adesanya made him an unforgettable fighter who defied the odds to reach the top of the mountain.

As for Du Plessis, he’s been overlooked by most of the MMA community since making his UFC debut in October 2020. Since then, he’s solidified himself as a legitimate threat to the 185-pound throne by winning six consecutive fights, including his latest against Robert Whittaker.