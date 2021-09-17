Hafthor Bjornsson vs Devon Larratt crackstream, Reddit stream and buffstream alternatives: How can you legally watch the event?

Beloved Game of Thrones actor and former World's Strongest Man Hafthor Bjornsson will take on arm wrestling star Devon Larratt in a boxing match this weekend.

The Hafthor Bjornsson vs. Devon Larratt fight will take place on Saturday, September 18, 2021 as the headliner of a stacked CoreSports: Fight Night 3 card at Sports City arena in Dubai, UAE. As per the rules, there will be six rounds of three minutes each in the non-exhibition bout. There will be no headgear; gloves will be of 12 ounces, and knockouts will be allowed.

'The Mountain' was originally set to fight another former World's Strongest Man, Eddie Hall. However, the latter suffered a bicep injury during training, and had to be replaced by Devon Larratt.

Hafthor Bjornsson has none of the rivalry with Devon Larratt that he had with Hall. In fact, he is close friends with 'No Limits', and the two have shared some fun moments arm-wrestling together in the past.

However, that did not stop them from getting into a bit of trash-talk at the press conference. They promised to break each other's nose in the fight ,and wagered $5,000 on the bet.

Bjornsson tipped the scale at 323 lbs. (146.5 kg), which is at least 110 lbs. (50 kg) less than what he weighed before he got into boxing. Devon Larratt weighed in at 272 lbs. (124 kg).

Hafthor Bjornsson vs. Devon Larratt - How to legally watch the fight?

The full card will be exclusively available for streaming on UK-based platform CoreSports as a pay-per-view. The cost is $9.99 for the US audience and £7.99 for the UK audience.

Live tickets are available for the event as well. The combined cost of the World Ultimate Strongman and Strongwoman event on September 17 and the CoreSports: Fight Night 3 event on September 18 starts from $55.85.

Who else is fighting on the Hafthor Bjornsson vs. Devon Larratt card?

In the co-main event of the card, Josh Bridges will face Jacob Heppner in a CrossFit battle.

Find the full card below:

Main pay-per-view card

Heavyweight: Hafthor Bjornsson (Iceland) vs. Devon Larratt (Canada) - Main Event

CrossFit: Jacob Heppner (USA) vs. Josh Bridges (USA) - Co-main Event

Lightweight: Anthony De Bruijn (Netherlands) vs. Giorgi Gachechiladze (Georgia)

Heavyweight: Martin Bakole (Democratic Republic of the Congo) vs. Haruna Osumanu (Ghana)

Featherweight: Stefi Cohen (USA) vs. Marcela Nieto (Colombia)

Bantamweight: Avril Mathie (Australia) vs. Jesca Mfinanga (Tanzania).

Preliminary card

Super Middleweight: Stephane Fondjo (Cameroon) vs. Badri Gogichasvili (Georgia)

Super Featherweight: Fahad Al Blouishi (UAE) vs. Ayubu Tezikoma (Uganda)

Super Lightweight: Khalid Naseer (Pakistan) vs. Abdul Malik Jabir (Ghana).

