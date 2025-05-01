"Haha that’s kinda smart", "Jake Paul take notes" - Fans react as Khabib Nurmagomedov explains targeting Dillon Danis after defeating Conor McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from mixed martial arts with a perfect 29-0 record in 2020 after defeating Justin Gaethje via second-round submission at UFC 254 to defend his lightweight title for the third time. His first defense came at UFC 229 in 2018 against Conor McGregor in the biggest bout in promotional history.

Following his fourth-round submission victory, 'The Eagle' shocked fans when he jumped into the crowd to attack Dillon Danis, who served as McGregor's jiu-jitsu coach. Nurmagomedov's coach, Javier Mendes, recently revealed why the UFC Hall of Famer went after 'El Jefe', stating:

"He jumped the cage and went after his coaches and I never asked him, believe it or not, I never asked him why he did that until a couple years after. I said, 'Khabib, why did you go [over] the cage and why did you go after Dillon Danis?'

Mendez continued:

"He goes, 'well coach, because, his head coach was too old and it would be disrespectful so I had to go after Dillon, he was more my age'. So, I said, 'ah, it was respect'. Even in his anger, he went after Dillon. He thought and he couldn't touch the coach. He had to go after the younger one and that was Dillon Danis. And Dillon was the one that was talking the most stuff, anyways."

Check out Javier Mendez's comments on Khabib Nurmagomedov going after Dillon Danis below:

Fans shared their reaction to the comments. @JacobCookeMMA labeled it as smart:

"Haha that’s kinda smart"

@markzmaste97171 advised Jake Paul to follow Nurmagomedov's lead:

"Jake paul take notes"

@ilias9523 brought up an incident from McGregor's past:

"Conor mcgregor : hold my beer , punched old man on stool in bar"

@NaveenK98152858 questioned why Nurmagomedov would have went after John Kavanagh:

"This is dumb, never seen john act disrespectful at all. Why you even think to go after him??"

Jon Jones once reacted to rumor Khabib Nurmagomedov turned down $100 million for Conor McGregor rematch

Khabib Nurmagomedov was reportedly offered $100 million to rematch Conor McGregor by Saudi Arabia. Jon Jones was asked about the rumor that 'The Eagle' turned down such a massive payday during an interview with TMZ Sports in February 2020, responding:

"Man, that's what he said?... Give me the money. I'll whoop his a** for the homeboys for dog gone sure."

Check out Jon Jones' comments on Khabib Nurmagomedov turning down $100 million to rematch Conor McGregor below (0:40):

Nurmagomedov opted not to rematch McGregor as he entered the octagon just once more following Jones' interview. He retired amid his prime due to the death of his father, choosing to relinquish the lightweight title.

