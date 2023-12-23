"Hahaha the brown teeth brigade" - Conor McGregor claps back after user's 'ashamed' to call him Irish comment

Conor McGregor fired back at an online instigator who tried to taunt him over his criticism of the Irish government.

In January 2022, Irish primary teacher Ashling Murphy was killed by Jozef Puska, 33, of Mucklagh, Tullamore, along the Grand Canal in Tullamore, which sparked a global concern over violence against women. A year later, her assailant was arrested and sentenced last month following a protracted investigation.

'The Notorious' took to X and reacted to a story about Murphy's boyfriend expressing discontent with the mishandling of the investigation. He wrote:

"F**king despicable, scruffy, waste of oxygen c*nt!! Horrific this whole situation has been. Shame on the Irish government for harboring this. THIS IS YOUR FAULT AND WE HAVE HAD ENOUGH!! Despicable system! The Irish government makes me ashamed to be Irish. We are appalled with you all! You can’t fix this, no problem it is a war then and God is with us!! #ForAshling #ForIreland"

Recently, the former UFC two-division champion reiterated his sense of being "ashamed to be Irish" as he criticized his government for the escalating problem with illegal immigrants.

An X user reacted to McGregor's recent comments and wrote:

"'This government make me ashamed to be Irish'... We're ashamed to call you Irish too."

'The Notorious' replied:

"Another rabid case of you know what is out hahaha the brown teeth brigade 😂😂 Vote CORSODYL"

Conor McGregor doubles down on his bid to run for Irish presidency

Conor McGregor has once again contemplated the idea of running for the position of Irish president.

The former two-division UFC champion's potential political aspirations gained momentum when he asserted that Irish authorities unfairly singled him out as a "scapegoat" for a recent disturbance in Dublin. McGregor contended that the government aimed to shift focus from a stabbing incident involving children, which led to anti-immigrant protests and turmoil in Ireland's capital on Nov. 23.

Following these events, 'The Notorious' outlined his path to a potential run for the Irish presidency on X.

McGregor recently took to X and posted a cartoonish poster featuring himself and his family in front of Áras an Uachtaráin, the official residence of the Irish president. He wrote:

"Ireland, your family in the top office. President McGregor has a nice ring to it."

