"He's got the name, but a lot of people don't really believe in his skills" - Hakeem Dawodu on whether Paddy Pimblett is overrated as a fighter

Hakeem Dawodu will lock horns with Julian Erosa at UFC 279 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dawodu was an undefeated Muay Thai fighter as a professional before he transitioned to MMA.

Speaking to Andrew Whitelaw in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA , Hakeem Dawodu shared his opinion about UFC's rising, young prospect Paddy Pimblett. He claimed that while he recognizes why Pimblett is beloved by fans, the Scouser's skills are still contentious:

"He is overrated. But I guess he's funny, you know, he's got some kind of funny charisma to him and that's why everyone wants to fight him. He's got the name, but a lot of people don't really believe in his skills."

Dawodu added that he sees how important it is for fighters to express their personalities to fans' liking:

"We're fighters but we are entertainers. So I'm going to start showing my fans some more of my personality and just getting a bit more exposure. I'm one of those old-school cats that doesn't really talk too much the way I was brought up. But it's definitely an important part of the game."

Hakeem Dawodu would love to be 'The Korean Zombie's retirement fight

UFC featherweight fighter Hakeem Dawodu welcomed the idea of a fight against 'The Korean Zombie' in Korea. With rumored talks of the UFC going back to Korea next year, it would be fitting for Chan Sung Jung to close the chapter on an illustrious fighting career in front of his people.

Dawodu claimed that he would love to be the one to share the octagon with the Korean on his way out:

"I have no problem going to Korea and fighting on his [The Korean Zombie] turf. Out of all the places, I have actually never been to Korea yet. I think that would be a good experience. I think it would be good exposure for me. And if it's one of his last fights, I would love to be one of those guys to see him on the way out."

Dawodu has six wins and one loss in his UFC career so far. He was last seen in the octagon against Michael Trizano at UFC Fight Night where he won by unanimous decision.

