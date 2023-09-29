Ham Seo Hee says decision or knockout win is immaterial: “However that goes”

Since signing with ONE Championship, Ham Seo Hee has proven that she belongs at the top of the atomweight MMA division.

With three consecutive victories, the South Korean competitor found herself in the mix with the other elite contenders in the rankings.

In 'Unstoppable' Angela Lee’s absence, the two top contenders will meet at ONE Fight Night 14 to momentarily take over the division as an interim atomweight world champion in America primetime this Friday, September 29.

Facing top-ranked Stamp Fairtex at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, this match-up provides a lot of great questions for both fighters.

From one point of view, many are wondering whether Stamp's devastating striking and continuous evolution will be enough to get the job done after falling short in her first attempt.

On the flip side, another fraction of fans believe Ham's experience could be an invaluable tool over the young superstar

As far as she is concerned, the method of victory isn’t of concern to Ham Seo Hee, who simply wants to get her hand raised at all cost.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, she gave her predictions for this contest and how beating Stamp and going on to face Lee in a title unification contest is her one and only focus:

“Of course, the victory is something that I want to achieve and something that I have been thinking about, whether it’s a knockout victory or a decision victory. However that goes, I am thinking of getting the win. And if I do get to winning the title, I do think of meeting Angela Lee somewhere down the road.”

Watch the full interview below:

On September 29, we will finally find out who will be next for the world champion Angela Lee should she choose to return to competition after she confirmed that she will remain inactive until the end of 2023.

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.