Ham Seo Hee unfazed by Stamp’s reputation: “I maintain confidence against any opponent”

At ONE Fight Night 14 on Friday, September 29, Stamp Fairtex will face one of her biggest tests in her MMA career.

Since transitioning to the sport as a simultaneous Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, the elite striker has had her eye on the divisional strap in MMA.

With the dream of becoming a three-sport world champion, the 25-year old was, unfortunately, unable to accomplish her goal at ONE X last year.

Going up against Angela Lee, she was submitted by the longtime divisional queen at the promotion's 10-year anniversary spectacle.

Despite the defeat, the Fairtex Gym warrior maintained her focus in subsequent fights.

With back-to-back wins, she put herself in position to fight for the interim atomweight title in Lee’s absence.

Facing Ham Seo Hee at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, Stamp can expect to face a well-rounded and experienced opponent in the South Korean.

For Ham Seo Hee, she is ready to come and spoil her opponent’s party by denying her the dream of becoming a world champion in MMA.

Despite the striking prowess and superstar status that Stamp brings to the table, her opponent isn’t treating this fight any differently, a product of all of her experience.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Ham spoke about her mindset going into this contest and how the Thai star is just another face to her:

“I can’t say who holds the advantage, but I maintain confidence against any opponent.”

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.