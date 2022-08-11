UFC fighter Hannah Goldy auctions off undergarment she wore for weigh-ins before facing Molly McCann at UFC London

Hannah Goldy is selling her latest UFC weigh-ins outfit to whoever the highest bidder happens to be. Last competing on July 2 at UFC London, the flyweight fighter suffered a knockout loss in the first round against Molly McCann.

On her OnlyFans account, the women's flyweight wrote:

"I’m auctioning off the UFC panties I wore to weigh ins. DM me with your bids."

However, she is not the only UFC London fighter to auction off her gear. Tom Aspinall also auctioned off his and got two thousand dollars for his troubles.

Valentina Shevchenko's gear from her last title defense at UFC 275 was also auctioned off. The equipment worn for the split decision win over Taila Santos on June 11 sold almost instantly for five thousand dollars.

Hannah Goldy has a OnlyFans account and the gear was put up for sale through that platform. Goldy is known for posting racy photos of herself on her social media.

Hannah Goldy's resume so far

Goldy now has an overall mixed martial arts record of six wins and three losses.

Goldy initially cut her teeth on circuits like Island Fights and Premier FC and beat the likes of Kali Robbins and Shannon Goughary to put together an undefeated MMA record with four victories.

'24K' made her UFC debut in August of 2019 after a unanimous decision win over Kali Robbins on Contender Series that June. Goldy's debut effort in the octagon saw her drop a unanimous decision loss to Miranda Granger at UFC on ESPN 5. Goldy also fell short in a bout with Diana Belbita and lost via unanimous decision at "UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw" in July of last year.

Goldy then went on to notch the lone victory of her UFC career. '24K' bested Emily Whitmire via first-round armbar at "UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann" last September.

Molly McCann bested Goldy by way of a highlight reel spinning elbow in the first round of their showdown at UFC London on July 24. It was the first stoppage defeat of Goldy's career.

The victory resulted in McCann just breaking into the UFC rankings and emerging in the number fifteen spot at flyweight.

Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 @BigMarcel24 Molly McCann now ranked in the WFLYW division at #15. (per TSN) Molly McCann now ranked in the WFLYW division at #15. (per TSN) https://t.co/bDDuV2VyjF

