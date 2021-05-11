"I think they're both a bit lost" - Dan Hardy gives his take on the drama with Diego Sanchez and Joshua Fabia

Dan Hardy has given his thoughts on the ongoing controversy between Diego Sanchez and Joshua Fabia.

When asked about the ongoing ordeal between Sanchez, Fabia, and the MMA world, Hardy had the following to say in an interview with Submission Radio:

“I don’t know what’s going on with Diego. I’ve actually been chatting back and forth with him a little bit on private messenger, or rather I assume it’s him, I don’t actually know whether it is or not!”

Dan Hardy stated that he isn’t at all interested in fighting 'The Nightmare'. He also spoke about Diego Sanchez's relationship with Joshua Fabia.

“Obviously this hanging upside down and getting slapped in the head thing has been doing the rounds on the internet, and I asked him what that was all about. His whole thing is that everything is being taken out of context, and the narrative is being pushed, so I tried to explain to him that by filming these things, you’re only supporting that narrative anyway. Maybe the rest of the MMA world is seeing something that’s correct instead of them being told a story. He seems a little bit lost to me, and I think it’s a co-dependent relationship. I think they’re both a bit lost, and they’re leaning heavily on one another and they feel like the world is against them. I think paranoia is circling and I don’t think it’s good for either of them.”

Also Read: Dan Hardy talks about trying to get the UFC to release him.

You can watch Dan Hardy's interview with Submission Radio below:

Sanchez, who was recently released by the UFC, has been releasing clips of himself and his trainer Joshua Fabia that have left the MMA world feeling pretty confused. It’s been well documented that Fabia is a strange individual, and there’s no way of getting around that. However, things appear to be reaching a worrying point at this stage.

Pardon my French but ... what the f**k is this?!?



I’ve elected to bite my tongue on this whole thing because Fabia sent me a series of disturbing texts last year. Non-sensical and unnecessary drama. But man, how can anyone stay quiet about this activity? Downright disturbing. https://t.co/mapsPYc6t6 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 8, 2021

Diego Sanchez and Joshua Fabia have stirred up quite the controversy:

Over the last couple of weeks, Diego Sanchez and Joshua Fabia have been involved in a constant controversy surrounding their relationship and that with the UFC. This became more prominent after Diego Sanchez was cut from the UFC roster.

'The Nightmare' posted a bunch of videos on his social media to justify his narrative.

Many UFC fighters and colleagues of Diego Sanchez advised him to get away from Joshua Fabia, claiming the supposed trainer has done the UFC veteran more harm than good.

Nobody can speak for Diego Sanchez or Joshua Fabia, but it does start to become a little bit concerning when you take a look at what’s happening. Diego Sanchez will forever be known as a legend in this game, but things could get ugly if he carries on down this road.